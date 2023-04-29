An innovation in the field of wine: the new R&R Unplugged app

Friday afternoon, on the terrace. You open the wine list and little seems familiar to you. The result: you order that old trusted Sauvignon Blanc again. But maybe there is another wine on the menu that you like much better, but that you have never tasted before. Rayleigh & Ramsay and Wine Unplugged have teamed up, and the result is a wine app where you can rate and save your favorite wines. In addition, recommendations are also made based on your taste profile. And from now on you know exactly which wine you really like. We tested the app for you.

Of course we all know Rayleigh & Ramsay from the fun concept: in these restaurants you can go on a true journey of discovery and taste more than 100 wines by sip, half a glass or a glass full. And so you can get acquainted with a lot of wines in one evening. The mission of the Wine Unplugged company is to make buying wine fun and effective, so that wine can be enjoyed more.

With the R&R Unplugged app you have all your favorite wines in a row

Indeed, these two seem like a good match on paper, and it turns out to be true in real-life. With the R&R Unplugged app that they developed in consultation, you can tap wine at the wine bars of Rayleigh & Ramsay and pay directly. You then give your rating to each wine via the app. This way you have all your favorite wines listed, which you can then order for home with a few clicks.





Tapping, ratcheting, and ordering for home

We visited the Rayleigh & Ramsay location in Amsterdam East and tasted at least 10 wines there. With a few clicks you can easily tap a wine of your choice and then indicate your rating. And with every glass you taste, your flavor profile becomes more specific. For example, I now know that floral white wines are my favorite, and that I can appreciate hints of tropical fruit in red wines less. Still useful to know!

Now it’s a matter of tasting many more wines, so that my taste profile becomes more and more specific. A challenge that I am only too happy to take on. We can certainly recommend that you also get acquainted with the new app. And if you do go on the wine tour at Rayleigh & Ramsay, order some tasty snacks at the same time. They are not to be sniffed at.

