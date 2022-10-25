Innovative experiment from network IP to theatrical stage

——After watching the drama “The Light of Att”

author:Song Baozhen(Director of Drama Research Institute of China National Academy of Arts, Distinguished Critic of Beijing Federation of Literary and Art Circles);Yu Mingyue(Edited by Art Review)

To attract young people into the theater and accept mainstream values, it must be done in the way and language they like. The drama “The Light of Art” adapted from an online game can be described as an effective attempt.

“Magic Domain” is a large-scale magical online game independently developed by the Chinese in 2006. It integrates playing, combat, adventure, competition, and competition. It tells the story of the human race of the Kingdom of Att defeating the invading demon race and defending their territory. The play “Magic Domain: Light of Att” uses this well-known online game IP. Through the drama concept of screenwriters Cui Wenxi and Fu Lei, and the stage exploration of directors Li Bonan and Han Qing, the cross-media adaptation from online games to drama has been realized. This play was staged at the Tianqiao Art Center, forming a magical stage presentation, and also achieved the “breaking circle” effect of the famous IP.

From games to dramas, it is not simply to turn virtual characters into real-life performances, but to reconstruct stories, sort out plots, and portray characters in accordance with the laws of drama. The reason why games can be adapted into dramas is firstly because both have assumptions, a certain length of plot, prescribed situations and character relationships, etc., and secondly because both are projections of human nature, human feelings, and human worldviews, reflecting human beings. The situation and people’s actions can meet or achieve people’s certain psychological expectations.

The drama “Magic Domain: The Light of Att” begins by showing the crisis of the Att Kingdom: the Demon King brought his dark army to the city, and the Att Dynasty was in a difficult situation. Above the court, Queen Att held a grand ceremony to crown the 18-year-old tenth son of peace, Hal, who will return to his place and raise the sword of peace to defend the security of the territory. When the Demon King heard that the Son of Peace had returned, he immediately stopped fighting out of doubt and fear. Hal, the son of peace who returned to his position, repeatedly invited him to fight. The queen, ministers and his adoptive father Jack refused to allow him to participate in the war, and even his phantom beasts were embarrassed with him. It turned out that on the night of the red moon 18 years ago, the demons attacked the human race. The battle was fierce, the human race was defeated, the Son of Peace was killed, and the young soldier Hal took back a farm baby. As a last resort, he was regarded as the son of peace, and the prince of the human race, Alcibiades, completely lost his fighting spirit, was captured and surrendered to the enemy, and wanted to use magic to regain the throne.

This is an unconventional story. Howl was taught from a young age that he was the chosen son and the nemesis of the demon race, only to find out that he was just a mortal. He has been proud, gullible, and reckless, and he has many of the same shortcomings that these young people are used to. He has experienced pain, loss, hesitation, self-doubt and even despair, but the reality of the situation has made him sober, let him grow, from “ordinary” “The narrative that started, gradually transitioned to the role of a “true hero”. Rather than saying that it was Hal’s phantom beasts that helped Hal come back to life, it would be better to say that in the midst of the bloody storm, Hal realized his own rebirth as a phoenix, and he became a brand-new “Son of Heaven”, and even the son of the future.

It is revealed in the play that the reason for human victory is that there is love in the world. This kind of love is eternal in family affection and spread in friendship. If there is love, there will be hard work, and if there is love, there will be redemption. The topic of the reconciliation between father and son and the question of “who am I” by the soul that almost everyone will produce in the play undoubtedly has certain humanistic value and practical significance at the moment. This play is legendary and allegorical. It makes good use of the inherent image symbols in the game, and evolves the process of adventure, fighting monsters, upgrading, resurrection, competition, and winning in the game world into a son of mortals. Under the guidance of the spirit of justice, A series of situations that grow and build miracles. In this regard, games and dramas have something in common—both in satisfying people’s desire to win and compensatory psychology.

Online game-themed dramas are by no means online games + dramas, nor are they endorsements for online games, but a brand-new artistic creation using the social influence of online game IPs. How to express the image of online games on the stage? It not only maintains the sense of substitution and fantasy, but also conforms to the artistic specification and dramatic connotation of the theater. In addition to the construction of the magic stage, bold exploration and experimentation in performance, music, lighting, sound effects and other aspects are also required. The stage of the play has a sense of modernity and technology. It uses electronic lighting to shape and pursues naked-eye 3D effects, and completes the rapid switching of multi-dimensional spaces such as palaces, forests, mountains, wisdom springs, and battlefields. A theater scene with youthful and fashionable atmosphere.

In recent years, the cross-border integration of online games and dramas has become a common practice. In 2015, Guangdong Cantonese Opera House performed the Cantonese opera “Decisive Battle in Heaven”, which was based on the 3D martial arts online game “Jian Wang 3”. Inject new elements into Cantonese opera. In 2019, the martial arts online game “Cold Against the Water” staged opera gameplay. It not only used digital technology to restore the Song Dynasty in the virtual world, but also invited opera artists to participate in the performance. With the help of electronic technology, a new digital presentation was realized, and “The Peony Pavilion” was reproduced in the game. Fragments of classic operas such as “The Liang Zhu”.

“The Light of Art” is an avant-garde stage experiment. It has a certain legend, a sense of substitution and enlightenment, and can satisfy people’s desire to play, participate, and win to a certain extent. Its achievements Both the flaws and the insufficiencies are revealing. How to convert game content into dramatic narrative? In the game, people may not pay much attention to the action logic and psychological trajectory of this level and the next level, because clearance and victory are the key, but in the drama, this logic chain must be properly built. The swords of Eudemons and Son of Peace, the continuous accumulation of energy, and the continuous upgrading of identities, etc., if used properly, they are self-contained and can obviously strengthen the dramatic tension. In addition, since this play has already involved the three worlds of human, god and demon, the screenwriter can break through the rules and limitations of the game, make bold innovations on the premise of liberating nature, and complete dramatic scenes with more integrity, fantasy and visual sense, forming A more meaningful and philosophical art space.

“Guangming Daily” (16 edition on October 26, 2022)

