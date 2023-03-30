Splif brigade members and volunteer firefighters from the Campanario barracks managed to control an interface fire that had originated in an area of ​​kilometer 20 of Bustillo avenue, in the western zone of Bariloche.

This was reported after 2:00 p.m. this Thursday by the head of Splif Bariloche, Orlando Báez. He said qua 12.16 they had received the complaint “by a colleague who was taking a tour of that area and saw the column of smoke.”

He commented that the Splif worker had notified them “immediately. So the mobiles went there”. He indicated that there were volunteer firefighters from the Campanario barracks at the scene.

“We requested air resources to prevent a rapid spread of the fire because with the wind it was advancing quite quickly,” Baez argued. A helicopter that operates with a helibalde was assigned to the emergency.

The attacks from the air, added to the work on the ground by the brigade members, gave results and the fire was contained in the first instance.

Baez stated that the fire was under control and in the cooling stage. He described that the fire affected an area estimated to be 40 meters long by 20 meters wide.

He said that the The fire was close to homes, but it was not necessary to evacuate people in a preventive manner. He commented that neighbors took to the streets due to the concern caused by the fire.

He indicated that 8 Splif brigade members worked in the place, with the support of 3 mobile phones. Volunteer firefighters from the Campanario barracks and the helicopter pilot joined this group.

On Monday another interface fire occurred in the Barda del Ñireco area that threatened some houses, causing anguish and alarm among the neighbors.



