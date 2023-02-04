Home Entertainment An Introduction to Maritain’s Poetic Philosophy–Samuel Hazo
Entertainment

An Introduction to Maritain’s Poetic Philosophy–Samuel Hazo

by admin
An Introduction to Maritain’s Poetic Philosophy–Samuel Hazo

Feb 6, 2019

This episode is not to be missed! There is an ongoing and
much-needed revival of Jacques Maritain’s philosophy of art.
Accomplished poet Samuel Hazo makes a most valuable contribution to
that revival with The World Within the World: Maritain and the
Poet. He wrote the book 60 years ago, with a preface by
Maritain himself (the only book about him to receive that honor),
but it was only recently published.

In this conversation, we go over some of the most important
points in Maritain’s thought on poetry; Dr. Hazo provides many an
illuminating anecdote and off-the-cuff recitation of poems by
himself and others to concretize ideas that might, to the
non-artist, seem esoteric.

Links

Home

Dr. Hazo’s most recent books:

The World Within the World: Maritain and the Poet

https://www.amazon.com/World-within-Word-Maritain-Poet/dp/0996930574/

When Not Yet Is Now (upcoming poetry collection)

https://www.amazon.com/When-Not-Yet-Samuel-Hazo/dp/0999513451/

The Pittsburgh That Stays Within You, Fifth Edition

https://www.amazon.com/Pittsburgh-That-Stays-Within-You-ebook/dp/B077MNLR42/

This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like
the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio

See also  Louis Vuitton and the chaotic elegance of adolescence who dreams of a better world

You may also like

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 29 – Catholic...

Episode 30–What Tolkien’s Visual Art Tells Us About...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 31

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 32 – Antoni...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 33 – Structure...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 34 – The...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 35 – Moral...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 36 – Bridges...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 37 – Sculpting...

The Catholic Culture Podcast: Episode 38 – Garrigou-Lagrange,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy