Feb 6, 2019
This episode is not to be missed! There is an ongoing and
much-needed revival of Jacques Maritain’s philosophy of art.
Accomplished poet Samuel Hazo makes a most valuable contribution to
that revival with The World Within the World: Maritain and the
Poet. He wrote the book 60 years ago, with a preface by
Maritain himself (the only book about him to receive that honor),
but it was only recently published.
In this conversation, we go over some of the most important
points in Maritain’s thought on poetry; Dr. Hazo provides many an
illuminating anecdote and off-the-cuff recitation of poems by
himself and others to concretize ideas that might, to the
non-artist, seem esoteric.
Links
Dr. Hazo’s most recent books:
The World Within the World: Maritain and the Poet
https://www.amazon.com/World-within-Word-Maritain-Poet/dp/0996930574/
When Not Yet Is Now (upcoming poetry collection)
https://www.amazon.com/When-Not-Yet-Samuel-Hazo/dp/0999513451/
The Pittsburgh That Stays Within You, Fifth Edition
https://www.amazon.com/Pittsburgh-That-Stays-Within-You-ebook/dp/B077MNLR42/
This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like
the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio