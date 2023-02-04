This episode is not to be missed! There is an ongoing and

much-needed revival of Jacques Maritain’s philosophy of art.

Accomplished poet Samuel Hazo makes a most valuable contribution to

that revival with The World Within the World: Maritain and the

Poet. He wrote the book 60 years ago, with a preface by

Maritain himself (the only book about him to receive that honor),

but it was only recently published.

In this conversation, we go over some of the most important

points in Maritain’s thought on poetry; Dr. Hazo provides many an

illuminating anecdote and off-the-cuff recitation of poems by

himself and others to concretize ideas that might, to the

non-artist, seem esoteric.

Links

Dr. Hazo’s most recent books:

The World Within the World: Maritain and the Poet

https://www.amazon.com/World-within-Word-Maritain-Poet/dp/0996930574/

When Not Yet Is Now (upcoming poetry collection)

https://www.amazon.com/When-Not-Yet-Samuel-Hazo/dp/0999513451/

The Pittsburgh That Stays Within You, Fifth Edition

https://www.amazon.com/Pittsburgh-That-Stays-Within-You-ebook/dp/B077MNLR42/

This podcast is a production of CatholicCulture.org. If you like

the show, please consider supporting us! http://catholicculture.org/donate/audio