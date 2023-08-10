An Italian team joined the fight for Lucas Beltran and made a formal offer

The interest of some European clubs for the River striker is not a novelty since, prior to the rematch with Inter de Porto Alegre both Fiorentina and Benfica showed interest in adding him to this transfer market. However, in the last hours another Italian team joined the bid with a formal offer.

The consequences of The elimination of the Millionaire from the Copa Libertadores is beginning to be suffered with the possible departure of several figures from the squad. However, the truth is that the most coveted player in this transfer market is the goalscorer Lucas Beltrán, who is now on the radar of an Italian team.

First Benfica showed interest, but the possibility cooled down and Fiorentina appeared, that he is determined to take the Viking away immediately and for that to happen you must pay a exit clause of 25 million euros to Millo

Reality is that the Núñez club had not received a formal proposal until this morning that appeared neither more nor less than cast that directs José Mourinho and has as a star Paulo Dybala.

Roma appeared on the scene unexpectedly and also did so with a Formal offer under his arm to make the Millionaire and take the 22-year-old tip in this pass market.

Although for the moment the amounts of the proposal have not been disclosed, the information indicates that it is important enough to compete head-to-head with Fiorentina.

The confirmed reinforcements of the Millionaire

Ramiro Funes Mori He arrived free from Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia and signed a contract until December 31, 2026.

Facundo Colidio: River bought 100% of the pass from Inter of Italy and signed a contract until December 31, 2025.

Manuel Lanzini: added to loan (the player owns his own pass) until June 30, 2024, free of charge and with no purchase option.

Gonzalo Martinez: arrives free from Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia and would sign until December 2026.





