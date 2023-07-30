An LGBTIQ+ library in the middle of the Unquillo mountains

In the middle of the Sierras Chicas, in the town of Unquillo, an interesting initiative dedicated to books and people from the LGBTIQ+ community emerged, a space that can be inhabited by people who in other areas feel rejected, stared at or simply do not feel like own.

“We are used to having spaces open to the public that are lgbt-friendly. In this case it is the other way around. It is an LGBTIQ+ space open to the public”, says Utz Gregorczuk, creator of the library named “Leonor Allende”, in honor of the Argentine writer and journalist.

Although it has authors and books on different topics, it was first conceived thinking about narrative and journalism for the own interest of Utz, who identifies as a non-binary and pansexual person.

“Since I was a girl I have been collecting my own books. She was the ‘sappy’ girl who spent breaks in the library. Later I was in a relationship with a writer for a while and we had the dream of having a library and a cafe. When I separated, I went to live in a house where I had a free room, a little separated, and it occurred to me to put a space there,” says Utz, who is a communicator and journalist.

On June 28, International LGBTIQ+ Pride Day, the library opened its doors with people from the area, members of LGBTIQ+ organizations and people who came to meet and share the moment.

Now, every Thursday, young people from the town and interested people come. “A comment that moved me was the one made to me by some 16 or 17-year-old boys who told me that they have been waiting all week to come because they feel comfortable here. When they come they sit down to read all afternoon,” says Utz.

The library, located at 100 Quirino Cristiani, opens every Thursday from 3 to 8 pm. On special occasions it opens other days: for example, they are now coordinating with a health center that is working on diversity for a visit to the place.

The LGBTIQ+ library in Unquillo opens its doors every Thursday. (Photo Javier Ferreyra)

Among the copies in the library you can find books from the Madre Selva publishing house, which has several titles on diversity issues, other Cordovan publishers, as well as titles by recognized authors on the subject such as Judith Butler, Paul Preciado, books by Power Intersex. There are also comics, comics, books on Latin American magical realism, science fiction, among other genres.

A space to live

The historical exclusion and discrimination suffered by the diversity collective made many people discouraged from going to places where they might feel uncomfortable or with views focused on their condition.

“It is difficult to find our spaces, that is why it is good to create them too and to convene”, says Utz, who together with a group of people who already participated in LGBTIQ+ organizations run the library and recently gave context and identity to their group: “ The Trolineta”.

For Utz it is important, after the pandemic, to create spaces to meet. “We seek to get out of the party politics and return to the human, to generate hugs and a nest,” she concludes.

