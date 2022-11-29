“Sleep Bookstore”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on November 30th, according to foreign media reports, Netflix’s thriller series “Sleep Bookstore” released a poster for the fourth season, “London is calling”. The new season announced that the online half will be launched on February 9 next year, and the second half will be launched on March 9 (both a day earlier).

“Sleep Bookstore” is an American psychological thriller crime TV series, created by Greg Berlanti and Sierra Gamblin, and produced by Warner Bros. Television in conjunction with Alloy Entertainment and A+E Television Network. The first season, based on the novel of the same name by Carolyn Kepnis, tells the story of Joey Goldberg, a manager of a New York bookstore who falls in love with and becomes obsessed with customer Guinevere Baker, who begins to follow him through modern technology. Monitor her every move.

“Sleeping Bookstore” premiered on Lifetime in the United States on September 9, 2018, and aired overseas on the online streaming platform Netflix on December 26, 2018. The series successfully attracted a large number of viewers as soon as it was launched on Netflix, with more than 40 million views in the first month of its launch. On July 26, 2018, prior to the episode’s premiere, Lifetime announced that it had ordered a second season, based on Caroline Kepnis’s sequel, The Hidden Body. On December 3, 2018, the broadcast platform of the series was moved from Lifetime TV station to Netflix. Since the second season, it has officially become one of Netflix’s original programs. The second season premiered on December 26, 2019. In January 2020, Netflix renewed the series for a third season, which will air on October 15, 2021.

In the first season, the manager of a bookstore in New York met Guinevere Baker who came to buy books, fell in love with her at first sight and became obsessed with her. Beck is a graduate student at New York University, hoping to become an excellent writer through self-effort. In order to satisfy his own desires, Goldberg used social media and Internet technology to monitor Becker’s life status, and closely tracked her every move, and planned to remove any obstacles that hindered the emotional development between the two.

