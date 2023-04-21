An officialism of ladies’ orchestra

“Where is mine”

Institutionalized poverty nails the grim spectacle with macabre torchlight and extortionist campsites.

Together with the intensity of the dollar, the indomitable inflation generates the havoc and daily despair.

In stately forums businessmen examine sketches of statesmen that they strive to approve.

Below are counted murders by coins or cell phones. They cover the violent cloth of statistics.

For the record (and so that the dispossessed with a left-wing format do not pass them over), the unionists who knew how to be a “backbone” emit a critical epiphany. They warn about the ecstasy of “social decomposition”.

Ostentation of misery. Overflow of the economy. Pathos of insecurity. Uncertainty must be added to the three hegemonic values. And the bewilderment. Collection of negativities that mark the agenda during the premature electoral process.

It emerges loaded with rancor and foreseeable risks of greater fragmentation. In the degraded society, the fragments are mobilized only for sectoral salvation. Or single.

“Where is mine?”, used to ask, in Latin, Ricardo, a recently extinct lucid friend. And he translated: “Where is mine?”. Each fragment is aware of the collective decomposition.

As Mauricio tells, The Angel that was Exterminatorwho told him: “I know that everything is going to hell, but mine will not be touched.”

Ubi mea est. It is the question.

Don William Shakespeare would have said it, in translation by Mrs. Cristina Perez.

“Unforgivable Autumn”

In the “unforgivable autumn” of María Elena Walsh, only Daniel Sciolithe Leader of the Air and Sun Line, He is the only firm candidate. He confirms it frontally, willing to defend, between the flares, the rags of the damned ruling party.

“Scioli is the right candidate to lose with dignity.” But in Peronism, defeat is a sin. Less than a contingency, it is a mistake, perhaps as unforgivable as the poetess Walsh’s autumn.

Luck, in Peronism, does not usually call twice.

There are no epics like that of the Chilean Salvador Allende, the paulista Lula or the little Frenchman Mitterrand. Here the merit of insistence does not work.

The sentence is historically consolidated with Ítalo Luder, Ambassador Friend and Companion, defeated in 1983 by the radical Raúl Alfonsín.

Or Eduardo Duhalde, The Pilot of Storms (generated), defeated by the radical Fernando De la Rúa in 1999 (unfortunately Duhalde, in 2011, tried again. It is preferable to forget it).

Scioli is the third candidate who was opportunely defeated, in 2015. By the Angel who could not exterminate him. He managed to reinvent himself and believes he has the right to revenge. From the sad deputation with La Doctora, she jumped with Alberto to the embassy in Brazil.

His management was efficient. He distributed game like candy, in the form of agreements, to most of the governors and mini-governors. It is proposed as “unit candidate”. For an officialism of an orchestra of young ladies in which grudges predominate.

The internal conspiracies that overshadow the mediocre musicality of the ensemble.

Unfortunately, Daniel appears entangled in Alberto’s strategy, The Unpopular Poet president imposed by the wrong finger of The Doctor.

In the cruelty of the permanent operating room, he is installed as “Alberto’s candidate”. But it’s slippery like a buttered fish. It belongs to everyone and simultaneously to no one. Besides, it offers the fantastic advantage of lacking territory. and to be “the non-conflict” in the splendor of belligerence.

He is also considered as “Alberto’s vice”. They saddle him with “vices” linked to albertismo that does not exist.

To disconcert him, a photograph accompanied by Mrs. Mayra Mendoza, stolen flowermini governor of Quilmes.

Lady of the first cordon of La (Employment Agency) Cámpora. Closed-loop organization claiming a professional marketing job. The mark drags across the floor.

Agency Leader, Maximum, El Influencer, He looks like Alberto’s main internal disqualifier. They say that he usually reproaches The doctor, which drives it. For the blunder of making him president.

The ingenious tactic led to a catastrophic strategy.

Normandy oysters

In the ladies’ orchestra, Alberto and Máximo are the violinists in conflict who traffic in institutional hardware instruments. Alberto directs the orchestra at a national level. Maximum precisely in the Inviable Province.

To stay in the picture, without being out of the game, Alberto raises the utopia of re-election.

He managed to resist the logical idea of ​​canceling the STEP. This is what the governors who wisely disassociate their territories from the national trap are demanding, even without considering the cancellation lost.

They opened like oysters from the Normandy winter. They anticipate their own choices. With extraordinary wishes that no national figurehead run to the territories “to help them.”

Argentina today is the Confederation of Provinces that maintain their regional schemes and join the nation through the culture of accounting.

But they warn Alberto or La Doctora: “With the PASO we came out comfortable third. Together and we play for Milei.”

The phenomenon explains why more “interior” politicians are not projected. As were the idolized Menem or Kirchner (or as José Manuel de la Sota also wanted to be). Great feds -Menem and Kirchner- who knew how to stand out as perfect unitaries.

The governors of the confederation are satisfied in their provinces. They pay salaries and have no interest in taking charge of the “Buenos Aires suburbs.”

Complexity to which the “conurbanization of politics” is stamped. For the collapse of 2001 attributed to the harmless mobilization and foreseeable looting of the dispossessed.

But the collapse was, in reality, an elementary test of the power of the middle class. It was “the rebellion of the Mothers of the Bank of Galicia”. It is enunciated by the thinker Zuleta.

Ladies who showed ferocity after introducing the plastic card into the ATM and verifying that the green bills no longer appeared.

For his illusion of being the “unity candidate” Scioli does not only maintain the obstacle of being presented as “Alberto’s mullet”. He also does not represent any obstacle to his project Eduardo de Pedro, El Wado de La Agencia.

Scioli depends on the immediate functioning of the Economy.

Yes Sergio Massa, The professional, manages to partially tame the bronco of inflation, is the candidate. For La Doctora, the unions that were the backbone and today are an involuntary prosthesis, for La Agencia, and even for those who prefer to fight it from the fictitious left of the orchestra.

If the economy doesn’t calm downto try to avoid leaving comfortable third parties, or to rescue some presentable force, the candidate will inevitably have to be The Doctor.

But Alberto can only maintain any personal expectations if he maintains the STEP. To the horror of the governors and the uproar of Javier Milei, The C-Boy, lion victor of the pride of lions. The one who became the third in the discord with very little.

With absolutely nothing to lose, he becomes the entertainer who pierces the plot boredom of both coalitions. By now, Milei has already won. Although she didn’t even make it to the second round, she won.

Without dragging the heaviness of any structure. With a couple of exaggerated ideas and with the gestures that are part of the outfit and complement its “ascenso irresistible”.

* Writes Oberdán Rocamora, Star Editor, special for JorgeAsisDigital.com