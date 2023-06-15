An operator suffered an electric shock in a school in Neuquén: classes were suspended

On the afternoon of this Wednesday, a worker from the maintenance area suffered an electric shock while he was working on the Elementary School No. 175 of the city of Neuquén, which after the fact decided suspend classes tomorrow Thursday.

According to the first information, the event took place minutes before 5:00 p.m., when the operator, identified as dario ibarragot a download when trying to change a lamp of the educational institution.

Although at first it was reported that the man had suffered serious injuries, in addition to burns and vomiting, as a result of the episode, from the area of Confluence School Maintenance It was later clarified that it had no major consequences for his health and that tomorrow, Thursday, “will work normally«.

«The operator who intervened in School 175 by changing a lamp due to improper handling had a minor discharge. Which in many cases is common for those who carry out this type of activity, “added the department of the provincial Ministry of Education.

However, and as a consequence of the fact, the authorities of the school, located in the Neuquén Industrial Park, They decided to suspend classes for this Thursdayin a determination that was made in an assembly with parents of students of the institution.

