An Yixuan’s husband Chen Ronglian is involved in 83 crimes

Source: Macau Daily

Chen Ronglian, the head of Dejin Group, was charged with 83 crimes including a criminal group. The total turnover of “betting bottom” was about 34.9 billion Hong Kong dollars (about 30.9 billion yuan), and at least about 1.5 billion Hong Kong dollars (about 1.3 billion yuan) was illegally earned. Interest, the case will go to trial on December 5.

The six companies and the SAR government are being detained pending trial. According to the primary court schedule, Chen’s case has been scheduled for separate hearing at 9:45 a.m. on December 5. He was charged with 83 counts of criminal group, illegal gambling operation in a licensed place, fraud and money laundering.

The case will be handled by a collegial panel composed of judges Lin Binghui, Ye Shaofen and Zheng Qiwen. Involving nine defendants, Chen Ronglian was represented by Portuguese lawyer Gao Wanqi. Four gaming companies filed civil damages claims.

The prosecution case pointed out that Chen Ronglian established the “Dejin VIP Club”, and since at least 2014, he and the defendants have been operating “betting bottoms” in various casinos. Accept the “bottom” betting of gamblers, increase the “table” bet on the “bottom” by multiples, and the code commission is also doubled. In order to avoid the supervision and inspection of the BoC, the Group will submit false financial statements.

The Group also operates “Quick Telecast” and “Video Telecast” in Macau. Through the gambling website and mobile application, the gambling activities in the Philippines and other places are broadcast live, so that gamblers in Macau and the mainland are different. Location for telecast gambling.

On November 27, 2021, the police arrested Zhou Zhuohua, the head of Suncity Group. In order to prevent the “Dejin Group” from being implicated, Chen Ronglian closed the group in December, and ordered some documents to be burned, and the core area of ​​the main server’s mobile hard disk Drill down.

The indictment documents pointed out that in the past six years, Chen’s total turnover of “betting on the bottom line” was about 34.9 billion Hong Kong dollars, and he earned at least about 1.5 billion Hong Kong dollars in illicit benefits.