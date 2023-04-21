An Yixuan’s husband, Chen Ronglian, was sentenced to 14 years in prison for 34 counts of gambling and gang involvement.

Original title: An Yixuan’s husband Chen Ronglian was sentenced to 14 years in prison for 34 crimes including gambling and gangsters

On April 21, Chen Ronglian, the former head of Dejin Group, was sentenced to 14 years in prison in the Macao SAR Primary Court for suspected illegal gambling and money laundering.

According to Macau media reports, on April 21, Chen Ronglian was convicted of a total of 34 crimes, including 1 crime of gangsters, 24 crimes of illegally operating gambling in a licensed area, 7 counts of considerable fraud, 1 crime of illegally operating gambling, 1 aggravated crime of money laundering, several crimes and a total of 14 years in prison, and will remain in custody until the verdict is confirmed.

Chen Ronglian, 51 years old this year, was arrested by the Macau judicial police in January 2022. He was charged with 83 counts of illegally operating gambling, fraud, and money laundering in the licensed area. The case involved 9 defendants. The prosecution plan pointed out that the “Dejin VIP Club” established by Chen Ronglian has been operating “betting bottoms” with other defendants in various casinos since at least 2014, that is, using leverage to increase the amount of gambling privately.

