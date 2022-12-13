An Yixuan’s husband speaks for the first time after being arrested

Sina Entertainment News According to media reports on the 13th, An Yixuan’s husband, Chen Ronglian, the ten billion CEO of Macau Dejin Group, was suspected of opening a casino in the Mainland last November. He was charged with a total of 83 counts of illegal gambling, fraud and money laundering Nearly a year after the arrest, the court session was recently held. At the first court session on the 5th, he was the only defendant present and refused to speak. On the 12th, the trial continued in the lower court. Participate in the day-to-day operations of the casino.

According to comprehensive Hong Kong media reports, Chen Ronglian first clarified a training document stating that “gambling is equivalent to tax evasion and is an illegal gambling behavior”, saying that he has never seen it in the past, nor has he seen his colleagues write this report. Some of the terms written in the document have nothing to do with Dejin, and it also emphasizes that Dejin is not involved in gambling.

Chen Ronglian also pointed out that he does not participate in the daily management of Dejin, and he does not know about the operation of the casino. As for the judge’s question, why did De Jin burn the documents? Chen Ronglian said that the six major gaming companies notified the termination of the contract, and only closed the casino in December 2021. At that time, the computer department asked how to deal with the customer information, and it was worried that the colleagues would sell the customer information before cleaning up.