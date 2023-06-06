Anabel Sánchez, the young woman from Solano who went viral for applying for Vogue, debuted on the catwalk

At the end of last April, Anabel Sánchez published a video on the networks without imagining that it would change her life forever. The young woman was not looking to go viral but to fulfill her dream of being a model, and that is why she shared a post on Tik Tok applying for the Vogue Open Casting, a Vogue call to select talents from around the world to work as models.

What Anabel did not imagine is that her video would go viral. Network users were moved by the dream of the young woman from San Francisco Solano, Buenos Aires, and began to share her video and wish her luck in her dream of being part of Vogue.

They downloaded my Tiktok account where the original video was located and just in case I upload it here too.

Thank you all for sharing it with the illusion that #VogueOpenCasting

I see it, even though it’s a lot HAHAHAHA THANK YOU 😭💞✨❤️‍🩹 pic.twitter.com/bqekXzuezP — anabelsanchez (@anabelsancchez) May 16, 2023

This is how she caught the attention of the Multitalent modeling agency, which works with figures such as Sofía Zámolo, Zaira Nara or China Suárez.

Last weekend, Anabel debuted on the catwalk at the Buenos Aires Convention Center, and on Instagram she showed her looks for the special event that led her to rub shoulders with models like Camila Homs or Ingrid Grudke.

In a moving message on her Instagram, she also shared how she felt and thanked her followers. “Thank you all for the support, all this beautiful madness is being possible because of you,” she began.

“Since I was a girl I had that thought that I was not welcome in this world that I have dreamed of since I was a child. I really don’t believe anything about today. It seemed that time stopped. I met beautiful people, I learned a lot, “she reflected and recalled:” There was that time in my life that did not encourage me to go out out of shame for myself. You are changing all that negativity, you are my light.