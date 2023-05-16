Anahí Bulnes case: accused of femicide, Campos Matos will continue to be detained in jail

The investigation into the disappearance of Anahí Bulnes had news in the last hours: the order of preventive detention against the suspect. Santiago Campos Matos (37) will continue to be detained in the Bouwer Prison accused of femicide. His criminal situation, evaluated in Courts II of Córdoba, was at the gates of a possible elevation to trial.

Meanwhile, in Piedras Blancas, the garbage burial site located in the south of the city of Córdoba, the search for the remains of the woman by anthropologists from Justice continues.

Material has been found, but laboratory studies remain. The experts continue to stir among tons of crushed waste.

The teacher Anahí Ester Bulnes was 36 years old and had three daughters when she disappeared in December last year in the Capital.

For the prosecutor Eugenia Pérez Moreno, the woman would have been murdered by Campos Matos.

Around 1 a.m. on December 5, 2022, Anahí reportedly entered a building in the downtown area of ​​the city of Córdoba where Campos Matos lived, with whom he reportedly had a meeting. She was never seen out alive again.

Against the defendant there is an accumulation of evidence against him: the central one is that the blood found in his apartment was from Anahí, as determined by the DNA.

The psychiatric expert determined that Campos Matos understands the criminality of his acts. It is imputable.

With this study, the prosecutor issued the preventive.

Pretrial detention: prosecutors request it when there is procedural danger

Preventive detention of a detained person is officiated when there are serious suspicions about and there are, at the same time, vehement indications of procedural danger.

The dangers: that a defendant could obstruct justice through an escape or any other type of hindrance.

For this reason, the defense of Campos Matos must define whether to go to a Control judge to oppose this measure. The scenario of eventual freedom is increasingly complex.

On trial?

Sources with access to the case indicated that some expert opinions, a series of technical analysis reports and other procedural measures are missing to think about a trial. Some understand that this measure could materialize in the second half of the year.

On the side of the complainants, this medium reported that the lawyer Daniela Morales Leanza and the teacher’s family await with expectation the result of the forensic searches at the garbage burial site.

Days ago, the experts would have found remains compatible with dental pieces and this finding would have led to a comparison to discover if they were human remains. However, as anticipated at the beginning of the proceedings, the search continues and there is still a large volume of remains to be turned over.

From Anahí’s family environment they continue to be restless and anxiously await an answer that will allow them to find out what happened to the teacher.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

