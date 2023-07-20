Anahí Reveals She Still Can’t Hear After Eardrum Perforation

Title: RBD Fans Concerned as Anahí’s Hearing Loss Persists Ahead of Soy Rebelde Tour

Subtitle: The popular singer’s health condition sparks worries of possible concert cancellations

In a recent update, former RBD member Anahí revealed that she is still unable to hear a month after sharing on her social networks that her eardrum had been perforated. Despite some progress in the healing process, Anahí took to her social media again to express her frustration, asking how much longer it will take for her hearing to return.

The unfortunate incident occurred in June while the singer was having molds made for her hearing aids. The material broke inside her ear, causing her eardrum to burst. Since then, Anahí has been facing the repercussions of the accident, with a complete loss of hearing in one ear.

Accompanying an image of her injured ear, Anahí shared her anguish, stating it was the most painful experience she had ever encountered. Fans expressed their sympathy and concern for the singer, with many worrying about the upcoming Soy Rebelde Tour, scheduled to begin in mid-August.

The highly anticipated tour, featuring the beloved RBD band, has sparked fears that Anahí’s health condition may prompt cancellation or postponement of the shows. Fans took to social media, urging the organizers not to delay the tour, as it holds significant importance for them.

While Anahí’s fellow band members, Christian Chávez, Maite Perroni, Dulce María, and Christopher Uckerman, have remained quiet on the matter, fans hope for a positive outcome and a successful tour.

The Soy Rebelde Tour promises to be a nostalgic and memorable event for RBD fans, who hold the band dear to their hearts. Despite concerns surrounding Anahí’s health, the hope is to see her back on stage alongside her bandmates, bringing joy and music to their devoted fans once again.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the provided content and is subject to any further updates or developments on Anahí’s condition and the Soy Rebelde Tour.

