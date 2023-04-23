ANALSTAHL – Pillepalle vegetable hall

Pill box vegetable hall
(Punk | Experimental)
Label: Gutfeeling Records
Format: (LP)
Release: 17.03.2023
According to sparse band info, and like the band name ANAL STEEL As you can already guess, the Munich band formed in the mid-90s, and after various line-up changes, the anarcho Deutschpunks are still active and present a new work with “Pillepalle Gemüsehalle”.
This contains an unbelievable 26 tracks in a good 42 minutes, which the band and label describe as a collection of high-speed, nonsense and experimentation, and “Pillepalle Gemüsehalle” sums it up quite well. Because here are lightning-fast HC punk songs that are also produced in a really rough way, like the opening double “Dicke Fette Spießer” and “Raus”, whimsical to stupid interludes like “Bass How Low Can You Go” or “Holy Crap Dude” you can also find catchy, almost post-punk catchy tunes like “Ich Zuend Mich An” or the almost electronically chugging and politically charged “Rackete Instead of Rockets”. Then, in a one-minute washup, “Nazis Punks Babylon” in front of the DEAD KENNEDYS and NAPALM DEATH to bow as well as BONEY M.
In short, with “Pillepalle Gemüsehalle” ANALSTAHL deliver an insane collage of wild ideas, crude humor and catchy HC punk, which on the one hand is presented with enough tongue in cheek but also cannot be denied a clear political positioning.
Tracklist “Pillepalle Vegetable Hall”:
1. Big Fat Philistines
2. Get out
3. Schilderwald
4. Try To Live In My Own World
5. Bass How Low Can You Go
6. I light myself up
7. Always Something
8. Treatable
9. No Borders Sleaford Rocks
10. Snakefinger Germany
11. Small feedback
12. Waste
13. Deceleration
14. Holy Crap Dude
15. Rockets instead of rockets
16. Nazi Punks Babylon
17. Red Hair
18. Freund
19. Distance From distance
20. Revolotion
21. Takes away the power of coal
22. NOWAR
23. Departure
24. That Was Anal Steel
25. I want my fun back
26. Bärchen’s final words
Total playing time: 38:59
