ANALSTAHL – Pillepalle vegetable hall

ANAL STEEL

Pill box vegetable hall

( Punk | Experimental ) Label: Gutfeeling Records

Format: (LP)

Release: 17.03.2023

According to sparse band info, and like the band name ANAL STEEL As you can already guess, the Munich band formed in the mid-90s, and after various line-up changes, the anarcho Deutschpunks are still active and present a new work with “Pillepalle Gemüsehalle”.

This contains an unbelievable 26 tracks in a good 42 minutes, which the band and label describe as a collection of high-speed, nonsense and experimentation, and “Pillepalle Gemüsehalle” sums it up quite well. Because here are lightning-fast HC punk songs that are also produced in a really rough way, like the opening double “Dicke Fette Spießer” and “Raus”, whimsical to stupid interludes like “Bass How Low Can You Go” or “Holy Crap Dude” you can also find catchy, almost post-punk catchy tunes like “Ich Zuend Mich An” or the almost electronically chugging and politically charged “Rackete Instead of Rockets”. Then, in a one-minute washup, “Nazis Punks Babylon” in front of the DEAD KENNEDYS and NAPALM DEATH to bow as well as BONEY M.

In short, with “Pillepalle Gemüsehalle” ANALSTAHL deliver an insane collage of wild ideas, crude humor and catchy HC punk, which on the one hand is presented with enough tongue in cheek but also cannot be denied a clear political positioning.

Tracklist “Pillepalle Vegetable Hall”:

1. Big Fat Philistines

2. Get out

3. Schilderwald

4. Try To Live In My Own World

5. Bass How Low Can You Go

6. I light myself up

7. Always Something

8. Treatable

9. No Borders Sleaford Rocks

10. Snakefinger Germany

11. Small feedback

12. Waste

13. Deceleration

14. Holy Crap Dude

15. Rockets instead of rockets

16. Nazi Punks Babylon

17. Red Hair

18. Freund

19. Distance From distance

20. Revolotion

21. Takes away the power of coal

22. NOWAR

23. Departure

24. That Was Anal Steel

25. I want my fun back

26. Bärchen’s final words

Total playing time: 38:59

Band-Links:

ANALSTAHL – Pillepalle vegetable hall Line Up analstahljackl: drums, voc analstahltobi: bass, voc analstahlstübner: guitar, voc analstahltoni: voc analstahlgringo: turntables, voc

