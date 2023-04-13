China is one of the fastest aging societies in the world, and local governments in China have run out of money as the wave of retirees hits. The picture shows children and the elderly in a park in Beijing on August 2, 2022. (Noel Celis / AFPNoel Celis / AFP)

[The Epoch Times, April 13, 2023](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Xia Yu) China is one of the fastest aging societies in the world. With the wave of retirements coming, the CCP’s local governments have run out of money. The Chinese authorities may have to ask people to delay retirement, but face triple resistance with little way out.

Li Li (pseudonym), a 25-year-old employee of an information technology company in Wuhan, and her husband started saving 10,000 yuan ($1,450) a year to prepare for retirement, Nikkei reported. The savings equate to 5% of their annual income, not a small amount given the tax and mortgage burdens.

From her office window, Li Li had seen the Wuhan White Hair Movement, a movement to protest insurance reforms that would cut subsidies for individuals to pay for medical care, with many elderly people taking to the streets to protest.

“They (the government) have already started to cut health insurance,” Li Li told Nikkei. “Could it be that we also lose public pensions?”

In 2012, China‘s basic pension for urban workers could cover 18.5 months of benefits in reserves, but only 11.2 months in 2021, a decline of about 40% in ten years.

According to a 2019 forecast by the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, even with government subsidies, by 2035, China’s state-led urban pension funds will have exhausted the funds accumulated over the past two decades, leaving them entirely dependent on contributions from new workers.

By 2022, China will have 2.26 working-age people supporting each elderly person, but this ratio is expected to drop to 1.25 in 20 years. Authorities worry that the trend will drag on economic growth, sparking debate about raising the retirement age.

Although the United States, France and other Western countries are also facing the problem of population aging, the income level of Chinese people is much lower than that of the United States and France, and the population aging speed is much faster. One of the consequences of the CCP’s one-child policy, implemented for decades until it was abolished in 2016, has been a dwindling number of women of childbearing age and a generation of one-children who are less eager to marry and start a family.

Meanwhile, China‘s version of the “baby boomers”, those born between 1963 and 1975, are retiring in droves. China‘s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security estimates that more than 40 million Chinese will retire in the five-year period to 2025, more than the population of Canada. The working-age population — usually defined in China as those between the ages of 16 and 59 — is expected to decline by 35 million over the same period, reflecting a lack of young people to make up for the shortage of older workers.

“Officials have been paying attention to these numbers. Everyone knows that the current retirement age is not sustainable,” Cai Yong, a sociologist at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, told the Wall Street Journal.

There are three obstacles to raising the retirement age unpopular

But for those Chinese who are about to retire, raising the retirement age is not a welcome move.

The Chinese have long held expectations of an early exit from the labor force. In a survey by “Life Times”, when the respondents were asked what they thought was a healthy retirement age, the vast majority answered “before 55 years old”, and only 6% answered “61 years old or above”.

During the epidemic, 46-year-old Vivi Shi closed her construction business in Wuhan and began to live off state pensions, personal savings and investments, Huari reported. “Suddenly, no one is working and it feels good not to work hard,” she said.

The way urban families now raise their children is the second drag on raising the retirement age. Families in urban China often require both parents to work to pay for high housing and education costs, so retired grandparents take care of their grandchildren as a matter of course, including babysitting and taking them to and from school, while enjoying the fun .

After working for more than 20 years at a state-owned insurance company in Zhejiang province, Guo Jinyi retired when he turned 50 last year, Huari reported. Her monthly pension is now 6,000 yuan ($872). She said it was just enough to start the second chapter of her life.

Guo’s daily life now consists of dancing lessons and riding dinosaur toy cars with her granddaughter in the plaza of the local shopping mall. In every city in China, retirees like her can be seen everywhere, some of them dancing in public squares, and some exercising on the fitness equipment in the community.

Guo said, I was lucky to be able to retire on time. But she said delaying retirement was not fair for young people.

The third resistance is that the unemployment rate in China is currently high, especially among young people, which has hit a record high. Raising the retirement age will make young people who are already struggling to find a job face fewer job opportunities, and it will also make older people Re-employment is difficult.

The CCP was cleared for three years and severely damaged the economy. The currently suppressed real estate sector remains mired in a downturn. Meanwhile, a gloomy global economic outlook has dented demand for Chinese exports, prompting many companies to lay off workers.

Currently, there are a record 11.58 million college graduates in China facing employment, while the unemployment rate for people aged 16 to 24 is 18.1%, which is close to the highest level in history, and the overall unemployment rate has also risen to 5.6%.

Regardless of where the policy goes, “delayed retirement” and “early retirement” have become hot topics this year on Chinese social media.

