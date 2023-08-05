analyze blood samples found at the property where he was last seen

At least eleven samples of stains that appear to be blood and papillary prints that were found on the General Rodríguez property. That was the place where businessman Fernando Pérez Algaba was last seen alive four days before his body was found dismembered in a suitcase in a stream in Ingeniero Budge. The samples are analyzed by experts in order to determine if they are hematic and, in this case, if they are human and belong to the victim.

Sources linked to the investigation reported that the traces now under study were lifted during the procedure carried out on July 31 on the property belonging to the “Renacer” venture. This subdivision of land located on Avenida de Las Américas, in General Rodríguez, where there are three containers that function as offices and two masonry buildings, one of them used as a shed to store construction materials and another in a state of abandonment.

In the first container inspected, located at the entrance to the property, the members of the Scientific Police raised three papillary traces at the entrance door and seized a carpet from the trunk of a car with reddish-brown stains that they suspect may be blood and hair filaments. .

Meanwhile, two samples of presumed blood tissue were removed from another container, one in the bathroom door frame and the other in the toilet, added the sources, who added that the experts took five traces from the third container. papillaries that will now be incorporated into a fingerprint comparison system to try to identify who they belong to.

All these samples are now being analyzed together with some stains found in the white Range Rover truck that Pérez Algaba (41), nicknamed “Lechuga”, used to get around the last days he was seen alive and that belongs to his ex-partner Maximiliano Pipelich, who handed him over days after the crime to the police from the Departmental Investigation Delegation (DDI) of Lomas de Zamora.

The relevance of the analysis of these samples lies in the fact that the victim was last seen alive around 6:00 p.m. on July 18 in that subdivision of General Rodríguez, an area where his cell phone was also activated for the last time. One day, “Lechuga” arrived at the “Renacer” complex with his former friend Nahuel Vargas aboard the white Range Rover with a black roof and both met Pilepich there, who had arrived in a BMW van.

During that meeting, to which the businessman went with his French bulldog named Cooper, as the other two men later recounted in their testimony, Pilepich gave Pérez Algaba 60,000 dollars with which he settled a debt of 150,000 that he had with the victim. After that transaction, the businessman returned the truck to Pilepich, who withdrew with Vargas in that vehicle -his BMW left him in the field-, while “Lechuga” stayed waiting for someone to pick him up, according to he told them himself.

In this regard, Pilepich and Vargas recounted in their testimonial statements before the police that when they were leaving they saw a vehicle approaching from the opposite direction -although they said they did not remember the brand or model- that they assumed was the one that was going to look for Pérez Algaba. That was the last time that, in the framework of the case, witnesses said they had seen the victim alive, since between July 22 and 24 his remains were found in a suitcase and a backpack thrown into a stream in the town of Ingeniero Budge, Lomas de Zamora district. The investigations seek to clarify the motivations for the murder and thus find the perpetrator(s), although in the course of the investigation they warned that the businessman had several enemies and received death threats from numerous people who owed them money.

Among them are the noted Boca bar Gustavo Iglesias and his son, Nazareno, who appear in threatening audios that Pérez Algaba himself recorded and in which they claimed a debt in dollars. Both appeared to testify as witnesses as soon as they met. They publicly released these tests and told what was the relationship he had with the businessman and the debts that linked him.

At the moment there is only one person detained in the case, a trans woman identified as Alma Nicol Chamorro, who was the owner of the suitcase in which part of the businessman’s remains appeared on July 22 and who is accused of the crime. of secondary participant in homicide.

The businessman’s disappearance was reported by the owner of the apartment that he had temporarily rented to her in Ituzaingó between July 12 and 19, who, having not heard from him and receiving no response to her messages, decided to go to the police. The spokesmen said that from the autopsy carried out on the body it emerged that Pérez Algaba was executed with two shots in the back and that he was dismembered after his death.

