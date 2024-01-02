Analyzing the Guest Stars and Acting Skills in ‘Flowers’ TV Series

How can “Flowers” be so powerful?

For many people, like Xiao Nong, the just-past New Year’s Day holiday was spent watching dramas. One of the series that captured their attention was “Flowers” during Shanghai’s reform and opening up period in the early 1990s. Many say the drama has left a powerful impact on its viewers.

“Flowers” has become more and more addictive the more it is watched, proving to be a classic with its famous scenes and popular sayings interspersed with humor. The drama is mainly composed of group plays, with a luxurious lineup of famous celebrities.

Xiao Nong, in an attempt to count the number of guest stars in “Flowers,” found some well-known actors including:

– Zheng Kai, who played Mr. Wei, Boss Wei, Abao’s rival.

– Chen Long, who played Tao Tao, the “little boy” of Abao.

– Papi Jiang as Ling Hong, who is a famous internet celebrity.

– Uncle Ah Qing, who plays the role of landlord Mr. Ge.

– Fan Tantan, played by Lu Meiling.

– Tong Chenjie, playing the role of Manager Pan of Zhizhenyuan.

– Wu Yue as Section Chief Jin.

– Mei Ping, who played Ms. Wang’s colleague at the Foreign Trade Bureau.

– Huang Ling, who played the Golden Phoenix.

– Yu Entai as Xiao Ningbo.

– Fan Zhiyi, playing the role of Master Fan.

– Cheng Liang, playing Jingxiu’s elder brother.

The drama also featured other celebrities such as famous Chinese pianist Kong Xiangdong, Chen Yifei’s younger brother Chen Yiming, Shanghai Peking Opera actor Shi Yihong, and Shanghai model Du Juan.

The full cast list of the movie “Flowers” was shown at the end of the film, which included a list of celebrities known to many.

The drama, filled with remarkable acting, has left a deep impression on many viewers. The popularity of “Flowers” also attracted the participation of well-known personalities as guest stars.

What say of you, amongst the aired dramas, has left a deep impression on you? Feel free to share your thoughts in the message area.

