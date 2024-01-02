Home » Analyzing the Guest Stars and Acting Skills in ‘Flowers’ TV Series
Entertainment

Analyzing the Guest Stars and Acting Skills in ‘Flowers’ TV Series

by admin
Analyzing the Guest Stars and Acting Skills in ‘Flowers’ TV Series

How can “Flowers” be so powerful?

For many people, like Xiao Nong, the just-past New Year’s Day holiday was spent watching dramas. One of the series that captured their attention was “Flowers” during Shanghai’s reform and opening up period in the early 1990s. Many say the drama has left a powerful impact on its viewers.

“Flowers” has become more and more addictive the more it is watched, proving to be a classic with its famous scenes and popular sayings interspersed with humor. The drama is mainly composed of group plays, with a luxurious lineup of famous celebrities.

Xiao Nong, in an attempt to count the number of guest stars in “Flowers,” found some well-known actors including:

– Zheng Kai, who played Mr. Wei, Boss Wei, Abao’s rival.
– Chen Long, who played Tao Tao, the “little boy” of Abao.
– Papi Jiang as Ling Hong, who is a famous internet celebrity.
– Uncle Ah Qing, who plays the role of landlord Mr. Ge.
– Fan Tantan, played by Lu Meiling.
– Tong Chenjie, playing the role of Manager Pan of Zhizhenyuan.
– Wu Yue as Section Chief Jin.
– Mei Ping, who played Ms. Wang’s colleague at the Foreign Trade Bureau.
– Huang Ling, who played the Golden Phoenix.
– Yu Entai as Xiao Ningbo.
– Fan Zhiyi, playing the role of Master Fan.
– Cheng Liang, playing Jingxiu’s elder brother.

The drama also featured other celebrities such as famous Chinese pianist Kong Xiangdong, Chen Yifei’s younger brother Chen Yiming, Shanghai Peking Opera actor Shi Yihong, and Shanghai model Du Juan.

See also  ԭ־硶 ժùҡԲν--

The full cast list of the movie “Flowers” was shown at the end of the film, which included a list of celebrities known to many.

The drama, filled with remarkable acting, has left a deep impression on many viewers. The popularity of “Flowers” also attracted the participation of well-known personalities as guest stars.

What say of you, amongst the aired dramas, has left a deep impression on you? Feel free to share your thoughts in the message area.

You may also like

Thalía Sparks Social Media Controversy with Cryptic Instagram...

Little women in disguise – La Stampa

Venezuela invites Colombia to serve as an observer...

Survey | Alarm in Peronism: the positive image...

“Fly Me To The Moon”: Scarlett Johansson and...

“The State is our enemy, it is a...

Javier Milei gives an interview to Alejandro Fantino

Victoria Ruffo steals the show with the ‘baby...

The spectacular photos left by the total solar...

the prediction of a historic Argentine soccer goalkeeper

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy