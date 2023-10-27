“Anatomy of a Fall”, a high-voltage Palme d’Or in the room

Listen to the audio version of the article

The Palme d’Or shines at the cinema: “Anatomy of a Fall” arrived in our cinemas this week, the film that won the most prestigious award at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Directed by Justine Triet, a French author who had shown a good hand with “La bataille de Solférino” in 2013, before losing herself a bit with “All Victoria’s Men” in 2016 and “Sibyl” in 2019.

With this new film the director returns to her best levels, starting from a subject that is already very interesting in itself: set in a remote area of ​​the French Alps, the film stars Sandra, a German writer who lives in a mountain chalet with her husband Samuel and her eleven-year-old son Daniel. One day Samuel is found dead, immersed in the snow in front of his house. The investigators suspect that it may not be a suicide and decide to investigate, ending up indicting the man’s wife. During the trial, when the woman is questioned about her relationship with her husband, the portrait of a difficult and tormented relationship emerges: Sandra shows a sometimes disturbed personality and her son, forced to assist, experiences a profound internal conflict.

Opening with an incipit of rare power, which ends with a series of photographs that accompany the opening credits, “Anatomy of a Fall” is a film that travels at very high pace, effective in maintaining constant tension from start to finish, despite its long duration (around 150 minutes). Although it is not a particularly original product in its development, it is still a valid and incisive feature film, thanks above all to a series of dialogues of great depth.

It is no coincidence that in this film, which focuses a lot on the relationship between reality and fiction, both spouses are writers, victims of a trauma that has made them increasingly distant and which will come to light several times during the trial: a few years first, their son Daniel suffered an accident that deprived him of his sight and which led the couple to a crisis that continued over time. Although some steps of the trial may appear rather conventional, the staging is always remarkable and there is no shortage of sequences to goosebumps: among these, there is a very powerful flashback that occurs beyond the first half of the film, where we discover the husband’s face and witness a fierce argument between them, which they are hearing in the courtroom via a recording.Ricco of ideas to think about and twists, “Anatomy of a Fall” is further enhanced by the extraordinary performance of Sandra Hüller: the German actress had already demonstrated her talent in the past (think of “Requiem”, or “ Meet Toni Erdmann”), but here he surpasses himself by giving the most convincing interpretation of his entire career. Her performance is by far one of the most intense of the entire film season.

Among the news of the week we also note Julie Lerat-Gersant’s debut behind the camera, entitled “Petites”. At the center of the story is Camille, a sixteen-year-old who one day discovers that she is pregnant. The girl is separated from her mother, an affectionate but toxic woman, and sent by the juvenile judge to a reception center. Here there are other young pregnant women like her and the meeting with these people will upset the future mother’s life even more. It is a film about the sense of responsibility and how life can shake all our certainties from one day to the next: “Petites” speaks effectively about issues that are not simple and the debut director’s style is fresh and precise in her artistic choices. The rhythm works in alternating phases and not all the characters are written with the right care, but it is a work that it is credible for its entire duration and you can perceive how heartfelt a film it is and was born under the star of narrative sincerity.