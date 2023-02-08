Any place with extreme yin energy should be avoided. (Image source: Adobe Stock)

Qing DynastyYuan Meibook “silent“, there is a strange story about a kind of “Luocai bird” that eats people’s eyes.

YongzhengDuring the year, in the capital city, there was a rich man who married his son a daughter-in-law. The woman’s family is also famous and lives outside the Shahe Gate. The bride got into the sedan chair, followed by the chariots and horses, huddled in front and back. When passing by an ancient tomb, a gust of wind rose from the tomb, circled the sedan chair, and spun several times. The flying sand was blown up, making people blindfolded. An hour later, the wind stopped.

Soon, the sedan chair arrived at the man’s house and stopped in the hall. To greet the bridesmaids, raise the curtain of the sedan chair, and help the bride out of the sedan chair. Unexpectedly, there was another bride in the sedan chair, she lifted the curtain of the sedan chair and came out, standing side by side with the previous bride. Everyone watched in amazement, and saw that the two people’s clothing, attire, and even the color of the makeup they applied were all the same, and it was difficult to tell the truth from the fake. So, the two brides were helped into the inner room to meet their parents-in-law and uncle. When the parents-in-law and uncle saw each other, they were shocked and scared, and looked at each other in blank dismay!

Then the wedding. During rituals such as worshiping heaven and earth, offering sacrifices to ancestors, and visiting relatives and friends, the groom stands in the middle, and the two brides stand on the left and right. This groom belongs to the son of rich and noble, and has always been greedy and sexually promiscuous. He thought to himself, I married a wife, but I got a pair of beauties, and I was overjoyed; “I will not accept ill-gotten gains, and I will not marry unidentified women!”

In the middle of the night, the bride and groom shared the bed with the two brides. The male and female servants went back to their rooms to sleep, and the parents-in-law, uncles, and aunts also slept peacefully.

Suddenly, from the new house, there was a scream of the new daughter-in-law. Everyone inside and outside the house was awakened and stood up with clothes on. Even children, servants and female relatives pushed open the door and went in to check. The ground was dripping with blood, and the groom had fallen under the bed; on the bed, a bride was lying on her back in a pool of blood, and the other was missing. Turning on the light, looking around the room, I saw a big bird parked on the beam, gray-black coat color, sharp hooked beak and huge two melons, all snow white. While chasing the birds loudly, the crowd fought hard, because the swords and sticks in their hands were too short to hit the birds on the beam. When everyone was discussing how to shoot the bird with bows, arrows and spears, they heard a sound of clattering, and the bird fluttered its wings and flew out with its eyes shining like phosphorous fire.

The bridegroom fainted on the ground. When he woke up, he said: “The three of us sat side by side for an hour. We were about to undress and go to sleep. The bride on the left raised her sleeve and waved in front of me. My eyes were covered. Dig it out. There was a sharp pain, and I passed out. I don’t know when she (another beauty) turned into a bird.” Ask the bride (the real lady) again, and she said: “When the groom screamed in pain, I asked What happened to him? The woman (fake lady) has turned into a strange bird and came to peck out my eyes, and I fell unconscious.”

Later, the couple recovered after several months of treatment. Between husband and wife, the husband and wife are deeply affectionate, but both of them lost their eyes.

This story was told by Zhang Guangji of Zhenghuang Banner to Yuan Mei.

It is said that ruins and tombs are full of yin energy, and after a long time of corpse energy accumulation, they can turn into a kind of Luochou bird, which is shaped like a big gray crane, can change and play mischief, and likes to eat people’s eyes. Ghosts and monsters such as Shura and Xueli belong to the same category. Any place where Yin Qi is extremely strong and corpse Qi has accumulated for a long time should be avoided.

