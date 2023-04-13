On April 13, the ancient costume fantasy light comedy short drama “Qingqiu Red Fox” jointly produced by Yilin Film and Television and Yuehu Culture was grandly launched in Hengdian.

On the opening day, producers Liu Chen, Zheng Yan and director Zhou Yi attended the opening ceremony together with leading actors Zhu Jian, Deng Shiyun, Wang Junren and Wang Shuo.









Ancient costume fantasy continues to increase the weight of multiple jokes to establish a hit

It is reported that the original short drama “Qingqiu Red Fox” in ancient costume fantasy and light comedy has been grandly launched in Hengdian recently.The story tells the story of Chihu Houhou (played by Deng Shiyun), who pretends to marry Shen Changan (played by Zhu Jian), the eldest son of Yuan Wang, in order to investigate the fox hunting. As they got to know each other better, they gradually changed from being happy friends at the beginning to being sympathetic to each other when they were enemies, and even fell in love with each other when they got along day and night.

With the help of Shen Chang’an, Hou Hou uncovered the mystery of the fox hunting, and the truth gradually surfaced. Behind it was a huge conspiracy. In the face of the great enemy, Wan Wan and Shen Chang’an sacrificed themselves to protect each other, and finally protected the fox clan, reaped sincere love, and found a better self.

A story, a conspiracy, a love, a pair of lovers. One is a kid from a rich family who looks like a dandy but has deep affection, and the other is a little clever ghost who is ignorant of the world but has strong magic power. How will this person and fox face the difference in status, and how will they overcome all difficulties and come together? “Qingqiu Red Fox” thus unveils the mystery, to see how the little fox girl in Qingqiu handles the dude.





The theme of light joy in ancient costumes has attracted heated discussions. Fast-paced and strong laughter “short dramas” have become a trend

In recent years, under the wave after wave of offensives of platforms such as Youku, Tencent, and iQiyi, the whole people have set off an upsurge of “sweet pet dramas”. The ancient costume sweet pet light comedies are even more innovative to meet the current audience’s taste. , interpreting an unforgettable and sincere love, with a plot trend that is full of brains and jokes. There is no doubt that this type of drama can become a mainstream trend.

On the other hand, in today’s market, after the price is calculated by episode, a large number of episodes are lengthened, and those that cannot be lengthened are “water-filled” during filming. The audience has long been tired of looking at it. Realized that fast-paced, strong-content “water drama” is the real good work.

And “Qingqiu Red Fox” came into being as the times require, with a short and compact size, a progressive rhythm, and a fascinating plot, while laughing heartily, and with the blessing of a romantic and sweet love story, it quickly broke through the audience The line of defense, trying to create a high-quality and high-quality representative of light comedy short dramas in ancient costumes!











Today’s mainland entertainment market is no longer what it used to be. Dramas with “small cost and great sincerity” abound. They don’t need traffic. Going forward, “Red Fox in Qingqiu” will present a satisfactory answer to the audience.



0