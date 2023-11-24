Home » Ancient Tradition Thrives: Traditional Woodblock Prints in Xunyang City
Ancient Tradition Thrives: Traditional Woodblock Prints in Xunyang City

by admin

Seventh batch of intangible cultural heritage of Shaanxi Province. Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Shao Rui 　　pagebreak
On November 22, members and teachers of the Farmers Printmaking Cooperative were hard at work engraving and creating in the Xunyang Printmaking Institute, located in Xunyang City, Shaanxi Province. This traditional art form has a deep history in the region, which is situated in the Qinba Mountains. Thanks to the dedication of folk artists and the support of local governments, the traditional art form of Xunyang woodblock prints has experienced rapid growth in recent years.

The Xunyang Printmaking Institute was established in 2019, serving visitors and students in a public welfare manner. It has organized various activities, including “into scenic spots, into communities, into campuses” and printmaking summer camps, to promote the spread of Xunyang woodblock prints. Additionally, the institute has formed a farmers’ printmaking cooperative, adopting the business model of “Printmaking Institute Training + Cooperative + Farmers” to recycle and sell students’ works. This initiative has led to the formation of a stable creative team consisting of about 170 members.

In 2022, Xunyang’s traditional woodblock prints were recognized as the seventh batch of intangible cultural heritage of Shaanxi Province, marking a significant milestone for the region. The printmaking cooperative continues to play a vital role in preserving and promoting this traditional art form, further solidifying its place in the cultural heritage of Shaanxi Province.

