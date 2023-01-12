Russian illustrator Anastasia Arkhipova has resigned as chairman of the jury of the Hans Christian Andersen Prize, considered the Nobel Prize for children’s literature after being accused of involvement in Russia’s propaganda against Ukraine. Arkhipova, 62, was elected head of the jury by the International Board on Books for Young People (Ibby) in Basel last September due to her prestige as the author of numerous books. Since her election, Arkhipova has come under pressure from some Ibby member countries to step down from her position due to her role in the Artists’ Association of Russia, which was particularly active in producing pro-war propaganda. aggression against Ukraine. In a statement, Ibby announced that it had accepted the resignation of Anastasia Arkhipova, “aware of the perception of the outside world“. The Ibby Executive Committee has named Liz Page, treasurer of the organization, as interim president of the judging panel that will award the prize in 2024. Liz Page is British and was involved in the creation of the JuKiBu youth library in Switzerland before being named president of the Association of Intercultural Youth Libraries in Switzerland.

The Ibby took the opportunity to recall that «Anastasia Arkhipova was democratically elected president of the jury for the prize that will be awarded in 2024 during the 38th general assembly at its biennial congress in September 2022 in Malaysia, in the presence of 42 representatives of the Ibby National Sections. No opposition has been expressed to her nomination or election.’ This is a reference to the uprising of several national Ibby sections over Anastasia Arkhipova’s alleged pro-Putin activities. A few days ago criticisms were reported from the Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Belgian, Estonian, Lithuanian and Latvian national committees, while the Danish and Swedish committees withdrew their nominations for the award in protest. The Queen of Denmark Margaret II withdrew her patronage of the award last week.