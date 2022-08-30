Andrea Crespi from 1 September will be the new president of Hyundai Italia. It is the first time that, in our market, this role has been covered by an Italian manager. Crespi, who joined Hyundai Italia in 2013 as General Manager, has seen the consolidation of the brand on the Italian market over the years in terms of share and volumes, thanks to a constantly updated range of products and an increasingly solid commercial network.

“I am honored to receive this assignment” says Crespi “and I thank the company for this new opportunity. I undertake the new challenge with the same passion and commitment as always. My goal will be to strengthen Hyundai’s growth in our market, expressing its full potential, with particular attention to electrified mobility solutions for all our customers ”.

Andrea Crespi, from Rome, 55, after a degree in economics from La Sapienza University, made his debut in the automotive business at Ford in 1995, where he took on roles of increasing responsibility in the various finance, after sales, sales and marketing sectors. An experience enriched by international assignments – for four years he was in the Ford Europe headquarters in Germany – which allowed him to join Hyundai Italy in April 2013 as Managing Director.