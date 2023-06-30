Andrea Gerhard back from India and Sri Lanka after 9 weeks: “Bergdoktor” star has new secret of happiness | Regional

Hamburg – She is the darling in the big ZDF hit series “Der Bergdoktor”. Now actress Andrea Gerhard (39) has taken a break – and finds her new happiness through meditation!

Andrea has been playing the receptionist Linn Kemper from “Bergdoktor” Hans Sigl (53) since 2019. She has just returned to Hamburg, telling BILD: “We spent almost nine weeks in India and Sri Lanka because friends of ours went to Delhi for 5 years and we really wanted to visit them. As soon as it was possible, we packed our things. We got to know a country full of heart joy and openness and unfortunately also a big garbage problem.”

“Bergdoktor” beauty Andrea has been with actor David Wehle (42) since 2016, who of course accompanied her on the trip.

“Bergdoktor Beauty” Andrea with her boyfriend in front of the famous Taj Mahal mausoleum in India

What did she bring? Andrea proudly: “I started meditating, in the end in Sri Lanka. Before that we did a lot of sightseeing, so I didn’t have time. You also become a little more grateful for what you have, for where you live. You realize that work is not everything in life. Getting to know new cultures is enriching. That gave me lasting inspiration.”

And how exactly does meditation work?

Andrea laughs: “I completed the 100th session this morning, I’m guided by an app. I swish coconut oil through my teeth for 20 minutes beforehand and then I sit down and meditate on my carpet for 10 minutes. Just breathe calmly for ten minutes and sort your thoughts. Ideally, you don’t think about anything except breathing. But I can’t do that yet. My head still makes mental leaps in milliseconds. It’s still unusual.”

Andrea Gerhard (as Linn Kemper), Hans Sigl (as “Bergdoktor” Martin Gruber) and Ronja Forcher (as Lilli Gruber, from left)

Photo: ZDF/ANGI LEICHFRIED

She continues: “Since I’m a total morning person, I think about what I still have to do in the day. I think about who I still have to send a text message to, what we still need for shopping, for example, the broccoli is missing. Everything you have to do during the day. It’s still very good for me.”

Filming for the 17th season of “Bergdoktor” has already begun. Still without Andrea.

