Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubín’s Unforgettable Family Trip to Walt Disney World

Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubin’s Unforgettable Trip to Disney World

As 2023 comes to a close, Andrea Legarreta and Erik Rubin have decided to end the year on a high note. Despite their separation earlier in the year, the couple decided to come together for a family trip to the “Most Magical Place in the World” – Walt Disney World. Joining them on this special vacation is Tarik Othon, the boyfriend of their daughter Mía, who is a young bullfighter and musician. The couple and their entire family have been sharing glimpses of their trip on social media, giving fans a peak into their family vacation.

Erik Rubin has been sharing photos of their time at the Disney’s Hollywood Studios and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, capturing the family enjoying the theme park. Mía and her boyfriend have been all smiles and have shown their close bond during the trip. Speaking about Tarik Othon, both Erik and Andrea have shared their positive impressions of him, with Erik calling him a “great child” and Andrea describing him as “charming” and “thoughtful.” The couple has expressed how happy they are to see Mía so joyful and in a loving relationship.

Andrea Legarreta also expressed her happiness for Mía and her boyfriend, saying that Mía is a girl who deserves love and is pleased to see her happy. The entire family has come together for this special vacation, showing that despite their separation, they continue to prioritize family harmony and well-being.

The family’s trip to Walt Disney World has been filled with pleasant surprises, lots of fun, and most importantly, love and family bonding. The joy and happiness shared by the family reflect the positive and supportive relationship they have with each other and with Mía’s boyfriend. The trip has been a heartwarming and unforgettable experience for the entire family.