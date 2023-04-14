Home Entertainment Andy Jakos in views of the TC in El Calafate: “The classification is going to be key”
The fourth date of the 2023 season of Road Tourism will be active from Saturday at the Enrique “Quique” Freile Autodrome in El Calafate and Andy Jakos will be one of the protagonists in the province of Santa Cruz.

Before the start of the activity, the Toyota Gazoo Racing driver spoke exclusively with Carburando Radio and stated that “classification will be the key” with the aim of having a good performance in the race on the Calafateño track.

“Something different is coming, nobody knows the circuit so it has a special spiciness,” said the native of Ramos Mejía. In addition, he added that “in medium and small circuits like this, the classification that is normally 50 or 60 percent, this time it will be a little more important still.”

