Andy Lau and 10 people were sued for plagiarism, claiming nearly 100 million RMB and will be sentenced at another date- Sing Tao Global Network

Because the film “Anti-drug 2” produced and performed by director Jia Andy Lau was suspected of plagiarism, Chengdu Universal Bona Culture Media Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as Universal Bona) sent Andy Lau and its producer company of the film “Anti-drug 2”, 3 A total of 10 people, including a screenwriter, sued the court and demanded compensation of RMB 99,999,999 (the same below). At present, the Beijing Intellectual Property Court’s trial of the case has all ended, and the verdict will be announced at another date.

▲The defendant made a special trip to make a comparison chart of the relationship between the main characters in “Sweeping Drugs 2” and “Perfect Lover”.

The prosecution showed 16 articles with 196 points of plagiarism details

▲The plaintiff showed 16 articles and 196 points of plagiarism details.

Recently, the case had its second formal trial in the Beijing Intellectual Property Court. A Sheng, chairman of Global Bona, said that the Beijing Intellectual Property Court’s trial of the case has now ended, and the plaintiff expressed its disapproval of mediation in court. The court will choose a date to pronounce judgment on the case.

On the afternoon of February 1, the case was heard for the first time in the Beijing Intellectual Property Court. The 10 defendants were: Andy Lau, Universal Entertainment Co., Ltd. (Hong Kong, China), Guangdong Shengge Media Co., Ltd., Yindu Organization Co., Ltd., Yingyi Entertainment Co., Ltd., Sun Entertainment Culture Co., Ltd., Beijing Herui Film Culture Co., Ltd., Qiu Moutao (screenwriter), Li 1 (screenwriter), Li 2 (screenwriter). The focus of this trial is whether “Perfect Lover” was created earlier than “Sweeping Drugs 2” and whether “Sweeping Drugs 2” is suspected of plagiarism. Asheng showed 95 pieces of evidence to the court, and showed a nearly 40-minute “plagiarism comparison video” of the film involved in the case, showing a total of 16 196-point specific plagiarism details. The defendant, Andy Lau, did not appear in court and was represented by a specially authorized lawyer.

Defendant denies charges, says plagiarism is impossible

Recently, the case had its second formal trial in the Beijing Intellectual Property Court. The reporter learned that this trial was to express its opinion on the plaintiff’s “16 major items, 203 points of plagiarism”. The defendant denied the plagiarism and said that the plaintiff ” “Perfect Lover” is a romance film, “Sweeping Drugs 2” is a police film, and it is impossible to copy a romance film. The plaintiff submitted the “Perfect Lover” Shanghai Municipal Public Security Bureau’s approval notice in court.

▲The plaintiff’s “Perfect Lover” is a romance film and “Sweeping Drugs 2” is a police film and it is impossible to plagiarize a romance film.

At present, the Beijing Intellectual Property Court’s trial of this case has been completed, and a judgment will be announced at another date.

As for why the claim was 99,999,999 yuan, which was only 1 yuan away from 100 million yuan. It is reported that the amount of compensation is the maximum amount of compensation stipulated in the filing of the case.

According to public information, “Sweeping Drugs 2” was released in the mainland on July 5, 2019, with a cumulative box office of 1.313 billion yuan. International Film Awards.

Netizens reacted differently to this, with some expressing their support for Director Ah Sheng. At the same time, some people said, “This is Porcelain Bar”, “Although I don’t know the reason, but I support Andy Lau”.

