Andy Lau appeared in the finals of “The Voice” tonight to witness the birth of a new champion

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-10-28 07:04

Tonight, the finals of “The Voice of China 2022″ are about to start. The top five in the country prepared carefully and attacked the championship with the company of their mentors. Their dream journey will also be witnessed by Andy Lau.

As a witness of “The Voice of China 2022″, Andy Lau sang at the beginning of the program, illuminating the road of challenge for students with dreams. At the finals, Andy finally came to the “Voice” scene. He will not only sing “The Chinese” with all the students this season, but also present two golden songs “The Days We Walked Together” and “Forgetting Love” in the finale. “Water” – When the familiar melody sounded, Andy Lau’s solid singing skills and calm interpretation, along with the pictures since his debut flashed back on the big screen, the mature charm will surely conquer every you in front of the TV. Not only that, Andy Lau will also announce the title of this season’s “Good Voice” on the spot. Even Liang Jingru and Li Ronghao were very lucky to be awarded by Andy in the singing competition. Which student’s name will be pronounced by Andy Lau? We will wait and see.

As usual, the four mentors will accompany their champion students to sing the first song of the final night, which is also a highlight of the annual “Voice of Good” finals. Liang Jingru will sing “Unconditionally For You” with Pan Yunqi, which will double the affection and touch the softness of people’s hearts. Li Keqin and Liang Yuying actively responded to the audience’s voice and will perform “Flying Flowers” in the form of male and female duets. Coco Li chose a song “Never Lost Love” for Wang Zepeng, hoping that this song, sung by the ninth season champion Shan Yichun, can resonate with the audience again.

The one who played the most unreasonable cards was Li Ronghao. He chose to hand over 100% of the stage to Cai Ziyi and Li Chuchu, and he picked up the bass to help them accompany them. This is the first time that Li Ronghao has not participated in the chorus. He said that this is to make the students more relaxed and enjoy the feeling of “playing music”. Cai Ziyi and Li Chuchu also received the mentor’s consideration, and the song “The Big Dipper” showed a different flavor under their interpretation. Although Li Ronghao didn’t speak, he played the bass in a very stylish way, showing the other side of an all-round music producer.

Who can finally win the championship of An Muxi’s “The Voice of China 2022″, at 8:20 tonight, please lock in Zhejiang Satellite TV and witness the night of the finals together.