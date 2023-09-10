Andy Lau’s 62nd Birthday Extravaganza: A Star-Studded Celebration and Family Photos Shared

Andy Lau Celebrates 62nd Birthday with Star-Studded Event

(Watch China, September 10, 2023) – Hong Kong film and television singing superstar Andy Lau is gearing up to celebrate his 62nd birthday in a grand fashion. The highly anticipated “Andy Lau Birthday Party” took place on September 9 at the AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong, attracting fans from all over the country. The event saw the presence of numerous Hong Kong entertainment industry heavyweights, including Luo Lan, Hu Feng, Lin Zixiang, Ye Sianwen, Joey Yung, Qian Jiale, and He Qihua. As a special guest, Tao Dayu took the stage and performed a duet of “Love You for Ten Thousand Years” with Lau.

The birthday party was nothing short of spectacular, with a blue-themed stage adorned with a motorcycle and an aviation suit representing a moon landing. Despite being 62 years old, Lau showcased his youthful energy and impeccable singing skills. The celebration resembled a concert as Lau performed his magic, mesmerizing the audience.

Amidst the festivities, Lau took the opportunity to express his gratitude towards his family and fans. Emphasizing the importance of their support throughout his career, he generously shared hundreds of personal family photos during the event. The photos offered a glimpse into Lau’s daily life and showcased his warm relationship with his wife, Zhu Liqian, and their daughter.

However, it’s crucial to note that due to privacy concerns, official regulations strictly prohibit publishing the photos online.

Known for his humility and down-to-earth nature, Lau has managed to capture the hearts of not only older generations but also younger fans born in the 90s and 00s. His timeless songs continue to resonate with a wide audience.

The birthday celebration also served as a reminder of Lau’s choice to not participate as a mentor in popular mainland Chinese variety shows. In a 2019 interview show, Lau explained his decision, stating that he felt unqualified to judge and guide others in singing. However, last year, “The Voice of China” managed to secure Lau’s participation as a “witness,” where he sang three songs but did not cross the line into becoming a full-fledged mentor.

Observers speculate that Lau’s hesitation to participate in mainland variety shows stems from the focus on blog traffic and sensationalism, which he and other Hong Kong cinema icons like Jacky Cheung have chosen to avoid. Notably, even actors Chow Yun-fat, Stephen Chow, and Tony Leung have refrained from participating in mainland variety shows.

As the celebration concluded, Lau’s birthday provided fans and industry professionals alike with an unforgettable evening of music and heartfelt moments.

Source: Look at China

Short URL: All rights reserved. Reprinting in any form requires permission from this website. It is strictly prohibited to create mirror websites.

Honorary Members Wanted: Help Break Censorship and Provide Independent Information to Mainland Chinese

In a world where streams merge into the sea and small acts of kindness can make a big difference, “Look at China” is calling for 10,000 honorary members from Chinese people worldwide. By paying an annual subscription fee, honorary members can help break through censorship and provide independent and true key information to at least 10,000 mainland Chinese individuals. This vital service aims to warn and protect Chinese compatriots during times of crisis, including pandemics and social crises.