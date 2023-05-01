“Añelo did not want political power to fall on union power”

With more than 45% of the votes, Fernando Banderet will be the new mayor of Añelo as of December 10. For him, his victory at the polls is “a vote of confidence from a community that did not want political power to fall on a union power«. Bet on developing three axes: economic reparation, expansion of the municipal commons and the recategorization of the municipality.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



On the 16th were the elections and «as of the 17th we began to have the transition link with the mayor Milton (Morales). We are going to schedule all the political decisions that may have an impact on a new government management to that the impact is not a surprise, but that we can agree on the decisions that are being made. There is a good dialogue,” Banderet told Power On.

The incoming mayor indicated that his triumph stemmed from “an enormous challenge. We were going against a very important political apparatuswhich is the provincial party (MPN) that has had leadership in Añelo for practically the last 12 years, and against a union apparatus that is the Oil Workers Unionwhich is very strong,” he remarked.

For the Community list it was a surprise “the decision of the Añelo society in the accompaniment. Was the vote of confidence that they give us is very important. It was clearly a decision a community that did not want political power to fall on union power. The union has to strengthen itself, work for its affiliate and leave political decisions to the corresponding political party«.

He assured that they will seek to work together: “It is necessary to start working at dialogue tables, to be careful in decision-making so that they do not have repercussions or offend any sector. So the decision of the community in this sense was very good, in generate hope for the development to come and that the impact of the activity is really reflected in the community.”

Regarding the triumph of Rolando Figueroa, governor from the time he accompanied him in his candidacy, he stressed that “it is very important that he was elected because has the same look that we are needing for the town of Añelo«.

He assured that the bond with Figueroa “is going to strengthen us a lot and we are really going to feel accompanied. Unfortunately, all these processes of government of the MPN in recent years, have not had the vision for the community of Añelo. Yes, with the activity and development of Vaca Muerta, which is what generates income for the province and for a country, but it never had the reflection for the citizens.

Today Añelo coexists with the development of Vaca Muerta. Even being a few kilometers from the extraction of hydrocarbons, «more than 60% of the town does not have natural gas. We have to continue heating ourselves with firewood, with jugs, making use of electricity, which generates a quick and direct impact on EPEN’s bills,” he stressed.

On Saturday morning, Figueroa, along with Lieutenant Governor Gloria Ruiz, participated in a caravan through different towns in the province to celebrate the victory. The tour began in Añelo, where Figueroa announced the project of the new gas work that “will benefit more than 450 families from the plateau and the old town. There we will be able to provide almost 90% coverage to the community, “he celebrated.

The three axes of government that Banderet will follow

Since his candidacy began, the referent has proposed three axes of government. The main corresponds to the «historical compensation. We are going to demand the Legislature with a bill that has to do with to be able to face the lack of infrastructure in Añelo«. In this way they seek to increase the co-participation received by the municipality.

According to Ley 2148 dating from 1995, it was defined that 60% of the total received by the municipalities is in relation to the number of inhabitants. With the exponential growth of the population that marks the census in the locality, the values ​​were outdated.

«The population density of the census of the 90’s is taken when Añelo had 400 inhabitants, which gives you a coefficient of 0.82%. Today the reality is that Añelo has more than 9,000 inhabitants with a daily traffic of between 15,000 and 25,000 people and we continue to receive the same co-participation from more than 30 years ago,” he claimed.

They bet that once the values ​​are updated, “that amount that is generated really go down in infrastructure works for the locality. So, for example, we can move forward with the water project to be able to give our neighbors a quick response once and for all. So we can project growth and think of a city that in the future reaches 50,000 inhabitants“, he remarked.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



The second project is the expansion of the municipal commons. «Añelo has no way to continue growing. It is surrounded by private activity, by private parceleros and provincial prosecutors. So in order to have a growth order that is sustainable and that is planned, we need expand the municipal ejido«.

The third bill points to the recategorization of the municipality. «According to what Law 53 says, when you exceed 5,000 inhabitants, they have to give you authorization to be a first category municipality, which improves the coefficient and co-participation. It will also give us the autonomy of power work directly from the municipality without depending on the provincial State, “he explained.

Indeed, if the locality obtains authorization and becomes a first category municipality, it may create your own Organic Charter. There they will be able to capture the supreme norms of the municipality and thus be able to act with fewer limitations.

In addition to these axes, the future mayor stressed that they will emphasize urban, infrastructure and housing development. «Not everything depends on hydrocarbon activity. Although today it is a large percentage, we also have activities that we must begin to develop. Local tourism, local production, strengthening the refrigerator that today is an example throughout the province, “he said.

news news–summary news–55-81″>



Before the visit of national deputies last week, Banderet explained that he asked them for “the commitment to address the problem of Añelo. We need the National State to emphasize and work together with the political decisions of the Government of the province and municipalities in order to continue to develop and cover the needs“, hill.



