Beijing News reporter Zhou Huixiaowan

2022-12-01 12:42

Ang Lee will direct the Bruce Lee biopic. Figure/IC Photo

Beijing News (Reporter Zhou Hui Xiaowan) According to foreign media reports, director Ang Lee’s new film has been officially revealed: he will direct the Bruce Lee biopic, and Ang Lee’s son Li Chun will play Bruce Lee in the film. It is reported that Ang Lee has been quietly preparing for the film for a long time, and Li Chun has also been training for the role of Bruce Lee in the past three years. The film is produced by Sony 3000 Pictures and written by Dan Futman (“Capote”, “Foxcatcher”). Ang Lee said, “Bruce Lee was the bridge between East and West, introduced Chinese Kung Fu to the world, and he revolutionized martial arts and action movies. I felt compelled to tell the story of this remarkable and unique man, who longed to belong, 135 There is a huge energy in the pound (approximately 61 kilograms) body, and through unremitting efforts, the impossible dream has been realized.”

