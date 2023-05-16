Ángel de Brito pointed against María Fernanda Callejón and Julia Mengolini: “They are two ungrateful”

After María Fernanda Callejón had a tense meeting with Yanina Latorre, Ángel de Brito responded to the criticism that he also made with Julia Mengolini about his program.

De Brito opened the question box on his Instagram account and there a follower told him that Callejón, in the presence of Mengolini, was speaking ill of him and the cycle he hosts on AméricaTV.

Given the information presented to him, Ángel responded, true to his style: “I have hired Callejón to work on more than one occasion, the same as Mengolini, when she had never set foot on channel 14.”

To close the message, De Brito assured that both María Fernanda and Julia are “two ungrateful”.

María Fernanda Callejón against Yanina Latorre

María Fernanda Callejón launched strong criticism against Yanina Latorre during a discussion on the program Hard to tame (C5N), where the fight that Diego Latorre’s wife had with Estefi Berardi in LAM (America TV).

After a report on the confrontation between the two panelists was shown, Callejón recalled an episode that he lived with Latorre and vented live. “I have known Yanina for a long time. We always got along very well, we had empathy until I joined LAM. When I joined, she respected me, she acted and said that she wanted me…”, she began by saying.

Later, Callejón accused Latorre of being a liar and, addressing her, said: “It is not true that you always tell the truth and I know it. You were not supportive, I realized who you were working. You insulted me and gave news that was not accurate.”

“When I stopped being there, he didn’t just call me dumb for going through a divorce. You just call someone who is getting a divorce stupid, but since you revealed everything because of Natacha Jaitt, you loved her and she helped you, she helped you to be who you are today, ”she expressed.

Finally, María Fernanda concluded by saying that, although she respects Yanina when she has precise information, it does not always happen.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

