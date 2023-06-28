Ángel de Brito published a strong defense after his interview with Romina Uhrig

Yesterday, Romina Uhrig was at LAM as a guest and there, both the little angels and the cycle driver, bombarded her with questions regarding her time as a deputy, the allegations of illicit enrichment that fall on her husband, Walter Festa , among other things.

After the shows, some viewers took to Twitter to question the way in which De Brito addressed his guest at certain moments of the interview and he came out to answer them.

During the program, the former Big Brother participant alleged that the case against her husband was deliberately set up to defame him after he wanted to run again as mayor of Moreno in 2019.

“We already know who was the person (who made the cause) that they can do it to any of us. Obviously they did it to him to dirty him. I am not going to say who he was, ”he maintained.

On social media, some believed him, others questioned his answers. As for those who pointed to Ángel, the user @Dcevampiro referred to the moment in which the driver asked Romina to “lower her tone” when speaking.

“Look if you’re not going to be able to tell an idiot ‘lower my tone’ if she raises her voice, they consider it gender violence, rightly so the feminist movement failed, for being a supporter,” said the user and the journalist replied: “No I only raise my voice, but the terms and accusations. I asked him to calm down (like my panel) because he wanted explanations about the illicit enrichment of a former public official who was exposed in Big Brother. Same, all good. Romina wants to be Angelita”.

“With the usual superficiality, they partially evaluate. I asked him (for example) about the economic violence that his family denounced, but they don’t highlight that, ”Ángel continued.

In addition, De Brito remarked that the interview that Uhrig did on LAM addressed many issues in depth, something that other programs failed to do, and for this reason, the audience kept watching.

“In no program, they asked him about legal cases, economic violence, parliamentary work, the position on abortion, they trivialized these issues and others. Therefore, this note was of interest ”, he concluded.

