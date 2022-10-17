Home Entertainment “Angel Hunting 3” Kamiya Hideki Twitter was temporarily banned – People – cnBeta.COM
The Twitter account of Hideki Kamiya, vice president of Platinum Games, has been temporarily blocked following the controversy over the voice actors of “Angel Hunt 3”. Before being restricted, Kamiya’s most recent tweet read: “I warn you…”. While account restriction isn’t a complete deletion, it does prevent users from using Twitter. While accounts are often locked for violating Twitter’s terms of service, it’s also possible that someone has attempted to gain access to the account through fraudulent means.

In addition to Kamiya Hideki, Platinum Studio has yet to make an official response.

A former Platinum Studios producer tweeted: “I’m so disappointed. The Angel Hunt team didn’t deserve what happened today. I don’t think that’s the whole story. I hate the internet just retweets. I love Hellena. I love This team. But what happened today is shameful.”

In a series of video messages posted to Twitter on Saturday, voice actress Hellena Taylor claimed she was paid only $4,000 to return for Angel Hunt 3 and criticized developer Platinum and publisher Nintendo.

