Home » Angel Olsen – Forever Means
Entertainment

Angel Olsen – Forever Means

by admin
Angel Olsen – Forever Means

by Oliver
am 20. April 2023
in EP

Forever Means gathers four leftover songs from the sessions Big Timeilluminated “in search of something else“ but again a new side to Angel Olsen.

Compositionally almost inconspicuous at first glance, aesthetically and stylistically but immediately noticeable, once more appealing to other facets of the 36-year-old’s changeable sound, it is above all the opening, secretly overwhelmingly beautiful Nothing’s Free („a song about that point when self-denial breaks, and you notice how long you’ve been restraining who you are“), which opens up fascinating perspectives – with its dreamy jazz flair, in which nostalgia caresses gently in melancholy via careful piano drops and warm saxophone ambience, like a reveling visit that seems to have been fondly remembered forever Father John Misty.

closer to Big Time (but without adopting his country-leaning staging) row the two following numbers – the ghostly breathy title track ballad as an aftertaste Chasing the Sunas well as Time Bandits as the song’s smooth-flowing dream-pop cousin Big Time – in this respect, however, to a certain extent left behind and leave the jazz option (unfortunately – or at least for the time being) still open.
Holding On as the crispest and most direct number, it also releases in an unobtrusively rumbling mood of optimism a little more rocking than the previous numbers along its great arrangements, which moodily hint at the psychedelic oriental strings in a vintage atmosphere, also hanging in the air a bit, the arc of suspense takes an otherwise emphasized quiet and subtle EP but here of all places felt a run-up.

See also  The reputation of the movie "The One Who Loves Me Most in the World" continues to rise. Bring parents to watch a movie about love- Forum- Huasheng Entertainment

A conscious decision, as Olsen declares, not only with regard to the closer (“Holding on is rare in my music, not meant for singing, more for getting lost in“), but which explains the level of content of the timelessly elegant EP with the deliberately uncertain look into the future, which can change at any time: “I was somewhere traveling, stopped for a few days and wandering the city, and I was thinking ‘what does ‚forever‘ really mean? What are the things I’m seeking in friendship or love, and how can ‘forever’ be attainable if we’re always changing? Maybe the secret to ongoing love is to embrace change as part of love itself, that forever must have something to do with playing, looking, constantly searching things out for yourself, never letting yourself think you’re finished learning or exploring. Forever remains curious while trying also to be kind and honest.

Print article

You may also like

Sudden death of pop star sparks scrutiny of...

PAUL MATIĆ – „A road like this“ –...

FJOERGYN – Back with new album and single...

Autonomous driving lands on the highway

Grave Pleasures – Plagueboys

Smoulder – Violent Creed of Vengeance – Album...

Ferrara, unpublished version of a canticle of St....

“Hip-hop in general is a pretty toxic subculture.”...

Bobby Krlic – Beef – HeavyPop.at

WEITE – New Kraut/Psych-Rock Supergroup and their debut...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy