Ángela Aguilar Defends Her Roots and Asks to Be Judged on Her Work

Ángela Aguilar Defends Her Roots Amidst Criticism

Ángela Aguilar, the renowned Mexican-American singer, has once again defended her roots in the face of ongoing criticism and mockery. Almost a year ago, Aguilar caused controversy when she proudly declared herself as 25% Argentine following Argentina’s victory in the 2022 World Cup. Despite the backlash she received, the singer remains steadfast in embracing her heritage.

During an interview with Mara Patricia Castañeda, Ángela Aguilar expressed that the only reason she has faced cancelation is due to her acknowledgment of having an Argentine grandmother. She firmly stated that she will not deny where she comes from, highlighting that having a grandmother from another country is not her fault.

“It is not something that we have hidden, that I feel different or superior or less or whatever because I come from where I come from. At the end of the day, I am who I am, and I have nothing to do with the fact that my grandmother was born elsewhere,” Aguilar emphasized.

The criticism Aguilar received started with a photo she posted on Instagram, where she sported light blue and white pants, symbolizing her Argentine heritage. She expressed her pride in being 25% Argentine and faced immediate backlash. Aguilar stated that it was unfair that her comment sparked such negativity, particularly since she had previously mentioned her ancestry on her YouTube channel. She believes that people took offense because she brought soccer into the conversation.

“For me, the unfair thing is not where I come from; you can Google it. The unfair thing is that they take away the credit from everything I have done and from the person I am just because of a comment I made about the national team. It’s football, guys. It’s nothing more,” expressed Aguilar.

Ángela Aguilar acknowledged that sometimes she chooses her words poorly, which may upset people. However, she stressed that she never intended to offend anyone with her statements about her grandmother’s Argentine roots. Aguilar reiterated that her family’s foreign blood is a fact she cannot change and that it should not diminish her accomplishments and love for regional Mexican music.

As a closing statement, Aguilar urged her critics to focus on her work and judge her based on her talent rather than her words. She admitted to being better at singing than communicating verbally and emphasized that her actions speak louder than her words.

“My actions speak more for me than my words, and I am very bad at talking, but I am good at singing… everything speaks much more for me than a photo in which I celebrated that my grandmother’s team won,” Aguilar affirmed.

Despite the ongoing criticism, Ángela Aguilar remains proud of her Mexican-American and Argentine heritage. She humorously concluded the topic by saying, “long live football,” acknowledging the irony of her statements and the public’s reaction.

It is evident that Ángela Aguilar strives to be recognized and appreciated for her artistic abilities rather than being judged solely based on her family background.

