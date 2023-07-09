Angela Aguilar Sparks Controversy with Alleged Romance with NFL Player Josh Ball

Title: Mexican Singer Angela Aguilar Rumored to Be Dating Dallas Cowboys Player Josh Ball, Despite His Controversial Past

Subtitle: Allegations of Violence Haunt the New Couple

The popular Mexican singer, Angela Aguilar, has sparked rumors of a new romantic relationship with Dallas Cowboys player, Josh Ball. Aguilar has remained tight-lipped about the speculations that have emerged, leaving fans curious and eager to uncover the truth.

The news first broke on the program “Gossip Not Like,” which announced the alleged romance. Despite no official confirmation or denial from Aguilar, these rumors have continued to gain momentum.

One piece of evidence fueling conjecture is a photo uploaded by Ball on his Instagram stories, where he can be seen affectionately hugging a puppy presumed to belong to the Aguilars. Moreover, the NFL player has been spotted multiple times frequenting the Houston office of the talented musician.

However, the shadows of controversy loom over their budding relationship. In 2018, Josh Ball’s then-girlfriend, Sandra Sellers, accused him of domestic violence, reporting instances where he allegedly pushed her, threw her to the ground, and slapped her. Sellers submitted a statement claiming that she had endured repeated assaults on at least eleven occasions.

Although no criminal charges were filed against Ball, his ex-girlfriend sought a restraining order to protect herself from further harm. As a result, he was prohibited from contacting Sellers.

The aftermath of these allegations saw Josh Ball’s transfer from Butler University to Marshall, presumably due to the incident. Nevertheless, the Dallas Cowboys believed in the player’s talent and drafted him in the fourth round of the 2021 selection process.

The rumored relationship between Angela Aguilar and Josh Ball continues to attract attention and intrigue. Fans are eagerly awaiting any official confirmation or denial from the parties involved, hoping for transparency and resolution regarding the controversial past that haunts their love story.

As the story unfolds, the public remains curious about the future of this potential celebrity couple and whether love can triumph over the shadows of the past.

