Angelababy Lin Yiyi's sister and brother love fan group posted photos and slapped paparazzi rumors

Angelababy Lin Yisu's sister-brother love fan group posted photos and slapped paparazzi rumors

Angelababy Lin Yisu’s sister-brother love fan group posted photos and slapped paparazzi rumors

Angelababy and Lin Yi are rumored to have an affair. (taken from Weibo)

(Beijing News on the 25th) SinceAngelababyYang Ying) and Huang Xiaoming divorced, the relationship status has attracted the attention of the outside world.A few days ago, some media revealed that she and the actorLin YiSuspected of rumors of a relationship, unexpectedly, the official fan group posted multiple photos and slapped them in the face, emphasizing that “it is just a rumor”.

After Angelababy’s divorce, many film and television and endorsement resources were cut in half, so it was accused that after she lost Huang Xiaoming’s aura, her reputation dropped a lot. However, these turmoil did not seem to affect her daily life, and she also posted on Weibo about the life of traveling in various places, and she seemed to be living quite comfortably.

Chinese paparazzi Liu Dachui recently commented on Xiaohua, a post-95 generation in the Chinese entertainment industry, and mentioned a few male artists. Lin Yi was mentioned in “The Hour of Light to Our Warmth”, saying: “I have studied him and a female artist. Star, still in the process of research.” Immediately afterwards, some netizens revealed that a certain Hua Dan was in love with a high-ranking student, which led to the rumor that Angelababy was photographed going to an Internet cafe with Lin Yi in April this year.

At that time, some netizens said that they had captured a video of Angelababy going to an Internet cafe with a boy. The two were also suspected to be wearing black baseball jackets for couples. In this regard, the owner of the Internet cafe came forward to clarify that the man was only Angelababy’s assistant, not Lin Yi as rumored by the outside world, and Lin Yi’s official fan group also posted a clarification text and multiple photos from the Internet cafe owner to fight back, emphasizing that he is currently single, He even ridiculed the paparazzi, “It’s pitiful to have nothing to gain from filming for 3 years, and can only make rumors to earn traffic.”

Chinese actor Lin Yi performed in the modern drama “The Hour of Light to Our Warmth”, and attracted the attention of the audience with his handsome appearance and energetic sunny smile. Several works released since then have also performed well, such as “Good Days, Beautiful Times” , “Glazed Tiles in the Past” and other dramas, he played the role of an infatuated boy waiting for love, looking at the appearance of his destined beauty, which made fans deeply immersed in his charm and knocked on the launch of new works one after another.

Chinese paparazzi Liu Dachui said that he had “studied Lin Yi and an actress”, causing heated discussions. (Screenshot of Weibo)
Lin Yi once mentioned in the show that Angelababy is his goddess, and he even used the goddess’ photo as the cover of Moments. (taken from Weibo)
In April this year, the rumors about Angelababy playing video games with Lin Yi as a couple dressed up went viral again, but the owner of the Internet cafe had already clarified that the man was the woman’s assistant. (taken from Weibo)
Lin Yi’s fan group released multiple photos to refute the rumors, saying that he is still single. (taken from Weibo)

