Angelababy wows netizens with stunning figure and beach photos

Title: Angelababy’s Stunning Photos in Swimsuit at Louvre Museum Cause Internet Frenzy

Subtitle: Netizens Praise Actress’s Figure and Beauty Amidst Her Recent Divorce

Renowned Chinese actress Angelababy (Yang Ying) has recently captured the attention of netizens as she posted breathtaking photos of herself in a swimsuit on social media. Despite being a mother and going through a highly publicized divorce, the 34-year-old star exuded confidence and beauty in the pictures.

Angelababy, who announced the end of her 7-year marriage with mainland actor Huang Xiaoming last year, has been raising their son, lovingly nicknamed “Little Sponge,” together. However, the actress has not let motherhood diminish her youthful and fashionable appearance.

The photos that caused an uproar on the internet showcased Angelababy in a white three-point swimsuit, standing at the stern against the sky, flaunting her plump bust and long legs. Netizens immediately showered her with compliments, calling her “beautiful,” “enviably slim,” and “a hot girl.” Many expressed disbelief that she is a mother, commenting on her stunning figure and the fact that she doesn’t look like someone who has given birth to a child.

The hashtag “#Angelababywearing swimsuit#” quickly became a trending topic on Weibo, highlighting the widespread conversation generated by the actress’s post. Fans and followers eagerly shared their admiration for her beauty and praised her charm, even after a divorce.

Aside from her social media presence, Angelababy made waves while visiting France earlier this month. Accompanied by her 6-year-old son “Little Sponge,” she was spotted at the Louvre Museum in Paris. Netizens lucky enough to encounter her took the opportunity to take photos with the actress, expressing their excitement and appreciation for her approachable and friendly demeanor.

Fans were surprised by Angelababy’s small frame and stunning appearance, describing her as “super nice” and “so beautiful.” Moreover, it was revealed that Angelababy conversed with her fans in Cantonese, showcasing her down-to-earth personality. In one photo, Angelababy was captured taking a child, who netizens presumed to be Little Sponge, sightseeing. The child’s handsome features were compared to his father, Huang Xiaoming, further complimenting the family’s genetics.

Angelababy’s recent escapades and stunning photos have once again reaffirmed her position as not only a talented actress but also a style icon and a beloved public figure. Her ability to maintain her youthful girlishness while also excelling in her career and motherhood continues to captivate fans worldwide.

Note: The above content is owned by Sing Tao News Corporation and shall not be reproduced or quoted without permission.

