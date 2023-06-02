Angelababy’s shocking new relationship!It is rumored that a mysterious man visits a boudoir at night for a spring evening- Sing Tao Global Network

The 34-year-old Angelababy (Yang Ying) announced at the beginning of last year that she and Huang Xiaoming had ended their 7-year marriage, and the two sides jointly raised their son “Little Sponge”. Since reverting to being single, their love life has attracted much attention from the outside world. Huang Xiaoming was revealed earlier and targeted mainland Internet celebrity Ye Ke. Angelababy was also accused of biting ears with a mysterious man in a suit at an event in New York last month. Although she frequently shared There are scandals, but most of them are ignorant and romantic, and none of them have been confirmed. Until this morning (2nd), the topic of “Angelababy’s new relationship” suddenly became the number one trending topic on Weibo. It was rumored that she had a close relationship with a man outside the circle recently, and it was suspected that she had successfully left the single!

According to media sources, Angelababy was photographed earlier having a dinner date with a mysterious man, and the mysterious man appeared in her nanny’s car two days later. In the evening, both of them will attend the gathering of friends. After the dinner, they went back to Angelababy’s boudoir one after another. The mysterious man who arrived first skillfully opened the door according to the combination lock, and stayed overnight at the other’s home, which shows that the two have a very close relationship.

In this regard, a group of fans sent blessings to Angelababy. At the same time, some netizens questioned: “I am a boyfriend when I walk with Sister Bi? The last time I filmed, I said that she is my brother. Don’t be slapped in the face this time.” , “Who is a good person still wearing a down jacket in June?” Although Angelababy has yet to make a formal response, it is pointed out that her assistant has posted two posts on Weibo: “My sister is single” and “Don’t spread rumors, it’s easy to talk badly”, which is suspected to deny the scandal.