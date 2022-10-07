(Comprehensive News)Angelina Jolie(Angelina Jolie) filed documents with the US court on October 4, accusing her ex-husbandBrad Butte(Brad Pitt) was violent on a private jet in 2016, not only choking one of the children, slapping the other in the face, but also grabbing her hair and hitting a wall. But people close to Brad Pitt said it was all her fantasy.

In previously exposed legal documents, Jolie claimed Pitt grabbed her by the hair and pushed her against a wall while the family was on a private jet on September 14, 2016. One of the children tried to stop it, but he rushed towards the child. Jolie jumped on Pitt’s back to protect the child, but the other party flew backwards into the plane seat in order to throw her away, causing her back and elbow injuries.

Jolie claimed in the document that the children rushed over to try to stop Pitt, but he uncontrollably strangled one child by the neck and punched the other in the face. “The children begged him to stop, and they were all scared. , several children are crying.”

But Pitt’s anger didn’t stop. Jolie and the children were too scared to sit down quietly with blankets in their arms, not daring to make a sound or go to the bathroom. And Pitt would still yell at them and pour beer on them. This incident also led to Jolie’s determination to divorce, and sent the application documents a few days later.

According to foreign media “Entertainment Tonight”, a source close to Pitt refuted Jolie’s claim: “It’s unbelievable that she keeps repeating, revising and re-imagining her description of what happened six years ago, and keeps adding falsehoods. information, trying to get more attention at the expense of myself and my family.”The source emphasized that the documents exposed this time have long been punished by the judiciary without prosecution, but Jolie keeps repeating the same thing.