Angelina Jolie celebrates her birthday: That’s how old the actress is | Entertainment

Today, June 4th, Angelina Jolie is the birthday girl. Read a look back at her career.

Angelina Jolie in profile

Name: Angelina Jolie Birthday and place: June 4, 1975 Los Angeles Residence: The Angels Profession: Actress, Director, Screenwriter, Entrepreneur, Model Relationship status: divorced from Brad Pitt Instagram: @ angelinajolie

Angelina Jolie turns 48

Angelina Jolie was born on June 4, 1975 in Los Angeles to actors Jon Voight and Marcheline Bertrand.

At the age of 18 she had her first leading role in the film “Cyborg 2” (1993). More than ten more films followed until she finally won the Oscar for best supporting actress in 1999 in “Schnacks”.

Her international breakthrough came when she starred in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, which was released in 2001. Since filming in Cambodia, where she witnessed a great deal of human suffering, Angelina Jolie has been a special ambassador for the UN refugee agency.

In 2005 she shot together Brad Pitt’s action comedy Mr. and Mrs. Smith,” who was married to actress Jennifer Aniston at the time. Shortly thereafter, there was speculation in the media as to whether she was the reason for the separation of the two.

Angelina with five of her children at the “Eternals” premiere in London (2021) Photo: WireImage

After adopting a Cambodian boy in 2002 and an Ethiopian girl in 2005, Angelina got the news in 2006 that she was expecting a daughter from Brad Pitt. In 2007, she adopted a Vietnamese boy, and a year later she gave birth to twins – a girl and a boy.

Her engagement to Brad Pitt was announced in early 2012. From then on, the couple was only called “Brangelina” by the press. The wedding took place in France in 2014, but the two divorced just two years later.

Professionally, she continued to achieve international success with films such as “The Tourist” (2010) or the “Maleficent” series (2014-2019). In 2022, she made her role debut in the Marvel Universe as Thena in Eternals.

Angelina Jolie not only acts, she also directed films like “In the Land of Blood and Honey” or “By the Sea”. She has also received several awards for her humanitarian work, including an “Honorary Oscar” and a medal from Queen Elizabeth II.

And today the actress turns 48 years old. Happy Birthday, Angelina Jolie!