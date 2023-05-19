Home » Angelina Jolie officially announces the launch of a new fashion brand Atelier Jolie
Angelina Jolie officially announces the launch of a new fashion brand Atelier Jolie

Angelina Jolie, who is an actress, director, mother, and enthusiastic about various social issues, has recently entered a new field and officially launched a new fashion brand Atelier Jolie.

It is reported that Atelier Jolie is a new style of clothing brand that is completely consumer-centric, inviting people to meet with underappreciated and undiscovered creative people from all over the world, as well as tailors, pattern makers and artisans, and work together to create unique pieces. , embodying the spirit of “everyone can create”, and then practice the democratization of fashion.

In addition, upholding the awareness of environmental protection, high-quality retro fabrics and deadstock are used for materials. At the same time, we repair and upgrade the existing clothes in the wardrobe for you. The concept of “heirloom” gives old things new meaning and extends the value of fashion circulation. .

Atelier Jolie is expected to debut this fall.

