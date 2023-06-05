Angelini: “We do not agree with the incorporation of Juan Schiaretti to Together for Change”

Federico Angelini is the head of the Pro Nacional, and today, Monday, they have one of the most difficult debates: “if we are not the change, we are nothing.”

They must debate the incorporation of many figures, the most complicated is the incorporation of Juan Schiaretti. “The situation is very busy,” remarks the president of the party. On Friday he considered expanding the coalition with the governor of Cordoba, Juan Schiaretti, among other figures, and there is a great debate.

“It will not be something that goes unnoticed. We have received letters from pro cordoba leaders, and that in the face of the electoral process that they are facing, with what it means to face the ruling party, they have expressed their concern and ask that coherence be one of the values, that if Schiaretti is bad in the province, he cannot be good in the nation”, says Angelini.

“Our leaders from Córdoba tell us that we do not agree with the incorporation of Juan Schiaretti in Together for Change,” says the president of Pro Nacional.

Pretto and Soher, the “yellows that are news“

Angelini referred to the statements of the current vice candidate for Daniel Passerini and former president of Pro Córdoba, Javier Pretto: “It is frightening that they say they are waiting for offers. I did not like what I heard from Pretto. That shows that politics is far from of people. Of coherence. The clarity of where the project is going, you have to show people where you are going. If you have leaders who go from one place to another, if this is a purchase of leaders, no is good. There where Patricia Bullrich is forceful: Consistency is essential to untie the knot”.