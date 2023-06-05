Home » Angelini: “We do not agree with the incorporation of Juan Schiaretti to Together for Change”
Entertainment

Angelini: “We do not agree with the incorporation of Juan Schiaretti to Together for Change”

by admin
Angelini: “We do not agree with the incorporation of Juan Schiaretti to Together for Change”

Federico Angelini is the head of the Pro Nacional, and today, Monday, they have one of the most difficult debates: “if we are not the change, we are nothing.”

They must debate the incorporation of many figures, the most complicated is the incorporation of Juan Schiaretti. “The situation is very busy,” remarks the president of the party. On Friday he considered expanding the coalition with the governor of Cordoba, Juan Schiaretti, among other figures, and there is a great debate.

“It will not be something that goes unnoticed. We have received letters from pro cordoba leaders, and that in the face of the electoral process that they are facing, with what it means to face the ruling party, they have expressed their concern and ask that coherence be one of the values, that if Schiaretti is bad in the province, he cannot be good in the nation”, says Angelini.

“Our leaders from Córdoba tell us that we do not agree with the incorporation of Juan Schiaretti in Together for Change,” says the president of Pro Nacional.

Pretto and Soher, the “yellows that are news

Angelini referred to the statements of the current vice candidate for Daniel Passerini and former president of Pro Córdoba, Javier Pretto: “It is frightening that they say they are waiting for offers. I did not like what I heard from Pretto. That shows that politics is far from of people. Of coherence. The clarity of where the project is going, you have to show people where you are going. If you have leaders who go from one place to another, if this is a purchase of leaders, no is good. There where Patricia Bullrich is forceful: Consistency is essential to untie the knot”.

See also  The 16th China Changchun Film Festival: Write the People’s Epic and Tell the Chinese Story

You may also like

You may also like

Amsterdam, Veermer sets a record: the exhibition closes...

What you have to know

New Balance joins hands with Aimé Leon Dore...

A man from Cordoba suffered an accident in...

Can “seaweed” be the future of sustainable fashion?...

As of June, what are the two key...

Joshua Gordon’s new photobook “TOY” takes you to...

Belgium investigates whether weapons to defend Ukraine ended...

A woman was shot in the head by...

Nana Jacqueline unveils first season of Halo

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy