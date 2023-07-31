Angelo Polenghi, the Lodigiano who inspired the face of Diabolik has died

Angelo Polenghi (Gino to his friends), the man who inspired the face of the comic book character Diabolik, has died at 83 in Brembio, in the Lodi area, his country of origin and where he spent his life .

Another Lodi native, also from Brembio, immortalized his face as that of the well-known king of crime: Luigi Marchesi, born in 1939, an Italian cartoonist famous for having drawn some of the first Diabolik stories. It is said that the idea came to him one evening when they returned together from a dance floor. And immediately he jotted down the sketch.

The former mayor Giuseppe Sozzi let it be known, among other things, that there was a major exhibition organized in 2009 dedicated to Marchesi in which everyone discovered that the face of Diabolik had been given by a Lodigiano who was a bartender. Polenghi’s nose is a prisoner, together with his expression: as rare as they are judged perfect for the purpose. And it is foreseen that the next exhibition will remind not only Marchesi but, with him, also Polenghi, now linked forever in the fantastic world of comics that never fade away.

