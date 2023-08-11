ANGELUS APATRIDA – New album, single and documentary

Spain’s leading thrash metal band ANGELUS APATRIDA announce their eighth album ‘Aftermath’ out October 20th, 2023 via Century Media Records.

It follows on from 2021’s self-titled album Angelus Apatrida (/ˈan-je-lus – a-ˈpa-tri-da/), which topped the official albums chart in Spain at #1 and was the first chart entry of the band at number 49 in Germany and number 41 in Switzerland, “Aftermath” was once again self-produced by the band, with the recordings being carried out by Juanan López at Baboon Records in Albacete, Spain, and subsequently by Zeuss (Rob Zombie , Overkill, Hatebreed, Municipal Waste, Shadows Fall) were mixed and mastered at Planet-Z in Wilbraham, MA, USA.

ANGELUS APATRIDA today release the first single for the song “Cold” which also comes with a video shot by Juan Castillo, JL Auñón and Lalo Davia / Kameo Producciones which can be seen here:

ANGELUS APATRIDA comment on the song as follows:

“Cold”: „Our new album ‘Aftermath‘ has a very compact flow and loads of powerful songs. And it took ages for all the people involved in the production to choose the singles; all the 10 songs are singles themselves! But “Cold” might be the ideal first one to introduce this new album, because it has all the Angelus Apatrida ingredients to make this song a new Metal Hymn. Very deep and strong lyrics plus an amazing video story makes this track a perfect starting point. But, trust me, the whole album is a mind-blowing combination of our best-songs-ever.”

The artwork for “Aftermath” is again by Gyula Havancsák (Annihilator, Destruction, Stratovarius) and the album features the following interesting guest appearances: Jamey Jasta (Hatebreed, vocals), Pablo García (Warcry, guitars), Todd La Torre (Queensrÿche, vocals) and Rap Star Sho-Hai (vocals).

ANGELUS APATRIDA – “Aftermath”:

1. Scavenger

2. Cold

3. Snob (feat. Jamey Jasta)

4. Fire Eyes (feat. Pablo García)

5. Rats

6. To Whom It May Concern

7. Gernika

8. I Am Hatred

9. What Kills Us All (feat. Sho-Hai)

10. Vultures And Butterflies (feat. Todd La Torre)

“Aftermath” is registered as a Ltd. CD jewel case in O-Card packaging for the first pressing and as a digital album with two fresh live bonus tracks (11. Indoctrinate (Live in Bilbao 2023) & 12. Give ‘Em War (Live in Barcelona 2023), or as a 180g vinyl LP in The following variants: Ltd. transp. red LP (300x copies at cmdistro.de & various other retailers), Ltd. transp. orange LP (600x copies at amazon.es & Angelus Apatrida), Ltd. translucent tan colored LP (500x copies at all US outlets) and as Black LP.

The pre-sale of the album in the various formats also starts here today!

Previously, ANGELUS APATRIDA released an interesting documentary directed by Mike Casey entitled 28 Months Later: A Post-Apocalyptic Metal Documentary, which follows the time between the preparation of the last album, its release through the pandemic period and the Busy way to next release. Check it out here:

ANGELUS APATRIDA, who are among the most active live acts of their style, perform at several renowned European festivals throughout the summer before embarking on their first European tour in October/November alongside Death Angel and Sacred Reich, and a series of between November and February Complete appointments in Spain:

Angelus Apatrida – “Summer Of Justice” Tour 2023

09.08.2023 Jaromer (Czech Republic) – Brutal Assault

10.08.2023 Schlotheim (Germany) – Party.San Open Air

08.11.2023 Villena (Spain) – Legends of Rock

12.08.2023 Kortrijk (Belgium) – Alcatraz Festival

17.08.2023 Carhaix (France) – Motocultor Festival

18.08.2023 A Coruña (Spain) – F.I.R.C. 2023

08.26.2023 Morata de Tajuña (Spain) – Tajuña Rock

01.09.2023 SC of Tenerife (Spain) – Revelation Fest

09.02.2023 Algarrobo (Spain) – Algarroba Rock

09.23.2023 Pola Laviana (Spain) – Karma Metal Fest

Death Angel, Sacred Reich, Angelus Apatrida

“Night Of The Living Thrash” – European Tour 2023

27.10.2023 Antwerp (Belgium) – Zappa

28.10.2023 Bochum (Germany) – Turock Fest

29.10.2023 Drachten (The Netherlands) – Iduna

31.10.2023 Nilvange (France) – Le Gueulard More

01.11.2023 Paris (France) – Little Bath

02.11.2023 Aarau (Switzerland) – Kiff

03.11.2023 Monthey (Switzerland) – Pont Rouge

November 4th, 2023 Kassel (Germany) – Philipp Scheidemann House

06.11.2023 Munich (Germany) – Backstage

07.11.2023 Ljubljana (Slovenia) – Flower shop

November 8th, 2023 Vienna (Austria) – Scene

November 9th, 2023 Aschaffenburg (Germany) – Colos Hall

10.11.2023 Burglengenfeld (Germany) – VAZ

11.11.2023 Karlsruhe (Germany) – Substage

11/12/2023 Saarbrücken (Germany) – Garage

14.11.2023 Hamburg (Germany) – Logo

15/11/2023 Siegburg (Germany) – Kubana

16.11.2023 Haarlem (The Netherlands) – Patronage

11/17/2023 Osnabrueck (Germany) – Bastard Club *

18.11.2023 Eindhoven (The Netherlands) – Helldorado

* Sacred Reich & Angelus Apatrida only

Angelus Apatrida – “Aftermath” – Iberian Tour 2023-2024

24.11.2023 Malaga (Spain) – The Trench

25.11.2023 Sevilla (Spain) – Custom

01.12.2023 Santiago DC (Spain) – Malatesta

12.02.2023 Gijón (Spain) – Acapulco

05.12.2023 Valencia (Spain) – Rock City

14.12.2023 Porto (Portugal) – Hard Club

15.12.2023 Faro (Portugal) – Casa des Virtudes

12/16/2023 Lisbon (Portugal) – RCA Club

01.12.2024 Ponferrada (Spain) – The Cow

13.01.2024 Vitoria-Gasteiz (Spain) – Jimmy Jazz

19.01.2024 Salt (Spain) – La Mirona

20.01.2024 Zaragoza (Spain) – Oasis

26.01.2024 Salamanca (Spain) – Potemkin

01.27.2024 Burgos (Spain) – Platform 56

02.02.2024 Valls (Spain) – RedStar

03.02.2024 Villava-Atarrabia (Spain) – Totem

02.09.2024 Murcia (Spain) – Beat Club Garage

10.02.2024 Granada (Spain) – The Train

ANGELUS APATRIDA line-up:

Guillermo Izquierdo – Vocals & Lead/Rhythm Guitars

David G. Álvarez – Lead & Rhythm Guitars

José J. Izquierdo – Bass Guitar

Victor Valera – Drums

