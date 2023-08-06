ANGRA – Music video for the first single celebrates its premiere

Brazilian progressive power metal legends ANGRA finally present “Ride Into The Storm’”, the first digital single from their forthcoming album “Cycle Of Pain”, which will be released on November 3rd, 2023 via Atomic Fire Records.

Brace yourself because Brazilian progressive power metal legends ANGRA ride the storm with us today! Just last week they announced further details about their upcoming album “Cycles Of Pain” and started the associated pre-sale, but with ‘Ride Into The Storm’ the band is finally presenting the first digital single from the work, which will be released on November 3rd, 2023 will be released via Atomic Fire Records. Directed by Leo Liberti, the song has also been captured in the form of a music video, which can be viewed now via the link mentioned below.

ANGRA – Ride Into The Storm (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO)

The band explains: “’Ride Into The Storm’ is a brute and aggressive piece that perfectly embodies the essence of the ANGRA style. Fast-paced yet modern, the song is dominated by our band’s distinctive DNA while also boasting intricate and technically challenging passages. Without giving up our band-typical elements, he sets new standards and skilfully combines traditional and progressive. ‘Ride Into The Storm’ represents another step forward for ANGRA, combining aggression, speed, modernity and technical sophistication like rarely before into a compact, captivating package. Lyrically, the track takes us on a powerful, transformative journey that reminds us of our inner turmoil as we time and again face the choice between challenge and opportunity. However, in the midst of all division and adversity, we eventually find the strength needed to evolve and grow through such assignments. Guided by hope and a thirst for truth, we embark on a new crusade as knights in search of change. Completely unconcerned, we devote ourselves to the chaos, allow a certain change and thus prepare our way into the future. With this song, the storm becomes our ally, propelling us on the path to a better time.”

»Cycles Of Pain« was co-produced and recorded with longtime ANGRA partner Dennis Ward (DC COOPER, PINK CREAM 69, PLACE VENDOME etc.) at Sonastério & Elephant Office in Brazil before Ward released the record at The TrakShak in Karlsdorf, Germany also mixed and mastered. The artwork was created by Erick Pasqua and staged accordingly by Jonathan Canuto.

The icing on the cake is numerous guest contributions, including singer Amanda Somerville (‘Tears Of Blood’), Brazilian celebrities Lenine (‘Vida Seca’) and Vanessa Moreno (‘Tide Of Changes – Part II’ and ‘Here In The Now’) and Juliana D’Agostini on piano (‘Tears Of Blood’).

»Cycles Of Pain« – Tracklist:

01. Cycle of Pain

02. Ride Into The Storm

03. Dead Man On Display

04. Tide Of Changes – Part I

05. Tide Of Changes – Part II

06. Dry Life

07. Gods Of The World

08. Cycles Of Pain

09. Faithless Sanctuary

10. Here In The Now

11. Generation Warriors

12. Tears Of Blood

ANGRA, who have been playing a leading role in the metal circus for over 30 years and since 1991, are one of the best-known and most popular bands in South America and, in the third decade of their existence, were able to work together with none other than Fabio Lione (including ATHENA XIX, ex-RHAPSODY OF FIRE, ex-VISION DIVINE) also welcome a new singer on board. Completed with the guitarist duo around Rafael Bittencourt and Marcelo Barbosa, bassist Felipe Andreoli and Bruno Valverde on drums, they act as motivated as ever and together with their new label partner Atomic Fire Records the course for new music is finally set in the form of their tenth studio album.

ANGRA live:

08.12.2023 BR Curitiba – Ópera De Arame

11.03.2023 BR São Paulo – Tokyo Marine Hall (Releaseshow)

18.11.2023 BR Joinville – Armageddon Metal Fest

—

29.01. – 02.02.2024 US Miami, FL – 70,000 Tons of Metal

ANGRA are:

Fabio Lione Life

Rafael Bittencourt | guitar

Marcelo Barbosa | guitar

Felipe Andreoli | Bass

Bruno Valverde | Drums

