More and more the global political and economic situation, social disparities, the claims of minorities find in disciplined bodies (or even not) the strength of realistic representation and the sublimation of universality. From Bolzano Danza to the Biennale Danza in Venice, it is the proposals in which anger or anxiety cast ambiguous lights even on the conditions in which the artists live, even more than the “canonically” performed shows. From Ghent, in Flanders, Bolzano Danza brought to the Italian premiere a work in its own way disturbing by the newborn group laGeste, a fusion between kabinet kei and famous ballets C de la B by Platel.

Naked stage, a musician who at times emits harsh riffs from the electric guitar. And then two men and five amazing girls, from ten to thirteen years old. In a sort of unbridled tribal rite, the girls take over the stage, cross it in games of impervious balance, fill it with a hail of plaster pieces. A knife appears, a pair of scissors. We play games of strength, manipulating and letting ourselves be manipulated, we throw ourselves into the void in the arms of the two men, on which we then climb up. The two adults watch but also guide the game, as when screaming they move in the proscenium with the girls and throw rags at the audience. The genesis of the work, they say, comes from post lockdown improvisations: but in this naked and wild physicality, and in the unaware girls, there is an angry scent, which raises questions to the beholder.

Strongly characterized also by the social demands expressed in many scheduled works, the Biennale Danza found in Straight Talk by the Australian Marrugeku one of the most incisive plays on the bill. The group tells of the “disappearance” from the social context of minorities, often resolved with imprisonment. The transgender, the aboriginal, the political refugee, the immigrant, in short, the invisibles join in dances that mix various languages ​​to self-determine their right to exist beyond abuses and disparities.

A proud dance, which is not afraid of appearing imperfect and therefore even truer, tells of the distrust for those who are "different" by symbolically showing the injustices perpetrated for the fear of the "outsider". "This is Australia" raps at one point one of the performers: there could be the name of many other countries and the truth of this honest and intense work would not be affected by one iota.